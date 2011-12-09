* Short-term liquidity remains relatively abundant * But policy uncertainty clouds the medium-term picture * PBOC fund drain may signal further easing not imminent By Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, Dec 9 Narrow spreads between various short-term tenors reflected ample liquidity in China's money market on Friday, but the market appeared unconvinced that lower inflation will lead to an aggressive loosening in policy. The seven-day weighted average bond repurchase rate rose 5.50 basis points to 3.5226 percent at midday and has now risen 22.55 bps since its low on Dec. 5. Despite the rise, however, traders and analysts say that liquidity remains plentiful. In particular, the spread between the seven-day and 14-day repo rates remains near zero, with the weighted average 14-day rate actually dropping 1.92 bps below the seven-day rate on Friday. Generally, traders will bid up the 14-day rate if they are concerned about a shortage of liquidity in the weeks ahead, said Wee-Khoon Chong, a fixed income strategist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong. A narrow spread indicates optimism about the availability of short-term funds. "I think the funding squeeze that we were worried about for most of this year is over," Chong said. The slight inversion of the spread at midday may indicate uncertainty about the future course of money rates, with traders inclined towards short-term funding, given the possibility that rates may fall next week. Indeed, analysts are divided about what the latest CPI figure means for monetary policy. Annual inflation in November tumbled to 4.2 percent, the lowest in more than a year, and down from a three-year high of 6.5 percent in July. There is broad agreement that lower inflation gives policymakers additional leeway to loosen credit, but many analysts still do not believe that a decisive policy shift is at hand. This uncertainty also appeared to be reflected in the interest rate swap market, where five-year IRS, which often reflect expectations about monetary conditions six to 12 months in the future, actually rose 6.00 bps at midday. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.5226 3.4676 + 5.50 7-day SHIBOR 3.5308 3.5492 - 1.84 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.