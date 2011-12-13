* Rates fall, retracing much of Monday's rise * Traders unfazed by PBOC liquidity withdrawal * C.bank will step in with support if necessary By Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, Dec 13 Benchmark money market rates fell moderately on Tuesday, as the central bank's liquidity drain failed to shake market expectations of easier money conditions ahead. The weighted-average 14-day bond repurchase rate fell 5.71 basis points to 3.5742 percent at midday, giving back roughly half of the previous day's rise. The benchmark seven-day repo rate fell 5.49 bps to 3.4831 percent at midday. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) is set to drain a total of 73 billion yuan ($11.5 billion) from the banking system through bill and repo issuances on Tuesday morning. With only 13 billion yuan ($2.04 billion) due to mature this week, PBOC's action ensures a net drain of liquidity for the week, following last week's 101 billion yuan drain. Yet, traders expressed little concern about a possible year-end liquidity squeeze. "This year conditions are quite obvious, and there are also expectations of further easing in the near future," said a trader at a state-owned bank in Shanghai. The fall in the 14-day repo rate, despite the central bank's drain, likely reflects a correction over Monday's relatively sharp 13-point rise. Traders also expressed confidence that the PBOC would step in if signs of a liquidity crunch did appear. "If things got really tight, the central bank would take action," said a Shanghai-based trader at a city commercial bank. The seven- and 14-day rates are now 19 and 22 points, respectively, above their recent lows on Dec. 5, the day the central bank's reduction of the required reserve ratio for large banks took effect. But rates are still well below their highs of late November, when the 7-day rate reached 4.4138 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.4831 3.5380 - 5.49 7-day SHIBOR 3.4975 3.5392 - 4.17 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3606 Chinese yuan)