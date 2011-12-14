* 7-day repo slides 27 bps
* Low rates for repos maturing in December
* But longer-term outlook remains mixed
By Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, Dec 14 China money market rates
continued their decline on Wednesday, as expectations of ample
liquidity through the year-end prompted banks to lend freely.
The benchmark seven-day repo rate slumped 27
basis points to 3.2345 percent by midday.
The one-year interest rate swap rate fell 6
basis points to 2.8100.
The steady flow of Ministry of Finance subsidies into
commercial banks this week has provided a rich source of
liquidity, traders say.
"There's lots of money in the market. We are not lacking
funds," said a trader from a bank in eastern China.
Though rates are falling for repos that will mature within
the month, the outlook for 2012 remains cloudy.
Five-year interest rate swaps, which often
reflect expectations for monetary conditions in the succeeding
six to 12 months, were at 2.8700 percent at midday Wednesday,
far below their 2012 average of 3.5725, indicating that the
market expects looser policy in 2012.
Yet, the government's Economic Work Conference closed with a
decision to maintain "prudent monetary policy" and "active
fiscal policy" in 2012, the same as in 2011, the official Xinhua
news agency reported.
Actual Chinese monetary policy sometimes diverges from
official policy pronouncements, however. In a move that hints at
easier credit in 2012, the Chinese Banking Regulatory Commission
has decided to postpone indefinitely the implementation of
higher capital adequacy requirements for banks, state media
said.
Current Prev close
Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.2345 3.5000 - 26.55
7-day SHIBOR 3.2100 3.4975 - 28.75
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.