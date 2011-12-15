* 7-day repo rebounds from previous fall
* Still no sign of year-end liquidity squeeze
* Large c. bank bill issuance a response to bank demand
By Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, Dec 15 Interbank liquidity
remained plentiful in China's money market on Thursday, as
relatively large central bank bill issuances in recent weeks are
mainly the result of commercial bank demand rather than the
central bank tightening monetary conditions.
The central bank mopped up a net 73 billion yuan ($11.46
billion) from the banking system this week, including 38 billion
yuan in one-year bills, after a net drain of 101 billion yuan
last week.
Yet, the market has shown few signs of concerns about a
year-end liquidity squeeze.
The benchmark seven-day repo rate rose 23
basis points to 3.4533 percent at midday Thursday, effectively
reversing Wednesday's 26 basis point fall. But the rate is still
well below its November high.
The one-year interest rate swap rate fell 3 bps
to 2.7800 percent at midday and is now down 20 bps over the last
month.
Wednesday's release of data on new loans in November showed
higher than expected credit growth, providing further evidence
that policymakers have shifted towards looser monetary policy
[ID: nL3E7NE3HQ]. Bank lending in China is subject to quotas and
what analysts call "window guidance" by the government.
Another factor supporting short-term liquidity relates to
the reasons for the central banks's recent open market
operations.
The large volume of one-year bill issuances in the last two
weeks largely reflects commercial bank demand, rather than the
central bank's intention to withdraw funds, said an analyst with
a foreign bank in Shanghai.
"This (large volume of bill issuance) is not really because
the central bank wants to lock up so many funds," the analyst
said.
Auction yields for central bank bills are higher than yields
in the secondary market. Banks can earn profits by arbitraging
the price spread between the primary and secondary markets, the
analyst said.
Once banks offload their bills into the secondary market,
they gain additional liquidity for either short-term lending or
their own funding needs.
Current Prev close
Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.4533 3.2292 + 22.41
7-day SHIBOR 3.4492 3.2100 + 23.92
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.3706 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)