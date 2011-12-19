* 14-day repo continues traditional year-end spike * Other rates remain low, indicating ample liquidity * Surge in 21-day repo issuance last week By Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, Dec 19 Medium-term repo rates in China's money market leapt on Monday, continuing Friday's rise, as anticipation of the traditional year-end liquidity crunch raised costs for loans with maturities extending across the new year. The weighted-average 14-day bond repurchase rate surged 67 basis points to 4.3684 percent at midday. But the rise was limited to loans covering the days immediately surrounding Dec. 31. The benchmark 7-day repo fell 13 bps to 3.0186 by midday. The overnight repo rate also inched downward to 2.8803 percent, a 2 bps decline. Medium-term rates traditionally spike in mid-December each year, as banks work to secure funding to prepare for large withdrawals by corporations for bonuses and holiday consumption. "The two-week repo (rate increase) is likely due to a liquidity squeeze, as entities prepare for year-end needs. From now until the end of the year is just about two weeks," said Frances Cheung, a senior strategist with Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. Last year, the 14-day rate surged from 3.0000 percent on Dec. 10 to 7.0000 percent on Dec. 29, before falling back to 3.2000 percent by Jan. 5. Tellingly, the rate for a 21-day repo plunged 41 bps to 4.3169 by midday and is now slightly below the 14-day rate, indicating that hedges against a temporary year-end liquidity squeeze are driving the market rather than a liquidity shortage already under way. The 21-day repo is normally traded lightly in China's interbank market, but there was a surge of issuance last week. Daily volumes averaged 2.84 billion yuan ($447.36 million) in November, but volumes jumped to an average of 21.81 billion yuan ($3.44 billion) for the week ending Dec. 16. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.0186 3.1500 - 13.14 7-day SHIBOR 3.0075 3.0583 - 5.08 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3484 Chinese yuan)