* IRS curve shows monetary easing expected next year * Declining forex purchases crimp liquidity * Open market drain also supports short rates By Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, Dec 20 Interest-rate swaps edged higher in China's interbank market on Tuesday, as declining foreign exchange purchases by the central bank and open market operations combined to support short-term rates. One-year interest-rate swaps edged up 3 basis points to 2.6800 percent at midday. In the repo market, banks continued their reluctance to offer loans covering the days immediately surrounding the new year. The weighted-average 14-day bond repurchase rate rose 5 basis points to 4.4062 at midday. Though traders say short-term liquidity is plentiful compared with the period leading up to the central bank's cut in lenders' required reserve ratio on Nov. 30, China's interest-rate swap curve remains inverted, as it has been almost every day since May. Six-month IRS were at 2.8700 percent by midday compared with 2.6800 for one-year IRS. This inversion reflects expectations that liquidity will be greater in six to 12 months than presently. "Even after the cut, the reserve ratio is still at a high level," said a Shanghai-based trader for a city commercial bank. The arrival of the Lunar New Year holiday in late January is also a factor supporting short-term rates. "Going forward, short-term rates will come down gradually, but more slowly than the one-year rate," the trader said. Another factor supporting short rates is the decline in the central bank's foreign exchange purchases. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) released data on Monday showing a second consecutive monthly decline in the its foreign exchange purchases. Such purchases are an important source of liquidity to the banking system, as the central bank issues yuan to commercial banks in exchange for their foreign exchange. Central bank open market operations have also been a net drain on interbank liquidity in recent weeks. PBOC drained 26 billion yuan ($4.10 billion)through one-year bill sales on Tuesday morning. With 17 billion in bills and repos set to expire this week, Tuesday's issuance ensures a third consecutive net drain of liquidity this week, following a 73 billion yuan net drain last week. But the PBOC skipped the sale of 28-day repos this week, in an apparent move to ensure ample interbank liquidity in the period leading up to the Lunar New Year. The relatively low volume of bills and repos set to mature in the coming weeks will limit the central bank's ability to inject liquidity via open market operations and is one factor fueling expectations of another reserve ratio cut by the central bank early next year. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.2340 3.0249 + 20.91 7-day SHIBOR 3.2208 3.0075 + 21.33 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3378 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)