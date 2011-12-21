* Repo rates sharply higher on year-end squeeze * 14-day repo continues surge * Traders on vacation may account for intraday volatility By Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, Dec 21 The traditional year-end liquidity squeeze hit China's money market in force on Wednesday, as rates rose virtually across the board. The weighted average 14-day bond repurchase rate rose for the sixth consecutive day, soaring 54 basis points to 4.9569 at midday, its highest point since late October. Demand for year-end funding has also begun to hit the benchmark seven-day repo market, which rose 35 bps to 3.5863 at midday. Two-month repos rose 42 basis points to 5.9625, reflecting efforts by banks to secure funding for the period covering the Lunar New Year holiday, which begins in late January. Yet, these headline rate jumps do not indicate a structural shortage of funds, traders said. The market expects the seven-day repo rate to fall back to around 3.4000 percent in the days following the New Year in early January, a trader at a foreign bank in Shanghai said. Volatility is also higher than usual, as many frontline traders are already on vacation. With lower volumes and some replacement traders in place, the market is more susceptible to swings in sentiment, said the trader. Indeed, in the 14-day repo market on Tuesday, trades ranged from a low of 3.0200 percent to a high of 5.300 percent, a range of 228 bps. The range on Monday was 215 basis points. That compares to an average of only 76 basis points for the month of November. The rise in short rates has not dampened expectations of further monetary easing early next year, traders say. The interest-rate swap market, which is traded most heavily for maturities above six months, saw much smaller increases. Three-month interest-rate swaps rose 6 bps to 2.7500 at midday. "People's expectations are still that interest rates will go down next year," said the trader. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.5863 3.2370 + 34.93 7-day SHIBOR 3.5983 3.2208 + 37.75 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3378 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)