* Short rates continue rise on year-end funding crunch * Longer rates still show easing expectations * Resilient demand for one-year PBOC bills By Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, Dec 22 Liquidity conditions in China's money markets remain relatively loose, despite the continued rise in short rates related to year-end factors. The weighted-average 14-day bond repurchase rate jumped 30 basis points, its seventh consecutive rise, to 5.2776. The benchmark seven-day repo also jumped 17 bps to 3.7686 at midday. Despite the rise in rates, however, traders insist that the inflow of finance ministry subsidies and the bank reserve requirement ratio cut earlier this month have kept overall conditions relatively loose. Interest rate swaps, which are mainly traded for longer maturities, were largely flat on Thursday. One-year IRS rose 1 basis point to 2.7500. Given the unusually short gap this year between the January 1 New Year and the Lunar New Year holidays, 14- and 21-day rates may remain high through January, traders say. "Cross-year rates will probably stay high, but other rates won't be affected," said a bond trader at a major state-owned bank in Beijing, referring to interbank loans with terms extending across the Lunar New Year. The central bank's open market operations this week also suggest that temporary year-end factors are dominant at the moment. The People's Bank of China drained a net 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) from the banking system this week, its fourth consecutive net drain, though down sharply from its 73 billion yuan drain last week. More important than the total value of the drain, however, was its composition. PBOC issued 26 billion yuan in one-year bills and 1 billion yuan in three-month bills, but no repos. In the context of a year-end scramble for liquidity, banks find the relatively low rates on 28- and 91-day repos "unattractive," said a bond trader at a city commercial bank in Shanghai. By contrast, given expectations for further monetary easing early next year, one-year bills are a more attractive proposition. When rates fall, they can sell at a profit. Though PBOC makes the final decision on bill and repo issuance volumes, it consults with commercial banks to gauge demand. If banks were facing a broader cash flow shortage beyond the usual year-end squeeze, their demand for one-year bills would likely have diminished further. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.7686 3.5990 + 16.96 7-day SHIBOR 3.7733 3.5983 + 17.50 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3387 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)