* Short rates continue rise on year-end funding crunch
* Longer rates still show easing expectations
* Resilient demand for one-year PBOC bills
By Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, Dec 22 Liquidity conditions in
China's money markets remain relatively loose, despite the
continued rise in short rates related to year-end factors.
The weighted-average 14-day bond repurchase rate
jumped 30 basis points, its seventh consecutive
rise, to 5.2776.
The benchmark seven-day repo also jumped 17
bps to 3.7686 at midday.
Despite the rise in rates, however, traders insist that the
inflow of finance ministry subsidies and the bank reserve
requirement ratio cut earlier this month have kept overall
conditions relatively loose.
Interest rate swaps, which are mainly traded for longer
maturities, were largely flat on Thursday. One-year IRS
rose 1 basis point to 2.7500.
Given the unusually short gap this year between the January
1 New Year and the Lunar New Year holidays, 14- and 21-day rates
may remain high through January, traders say.
"Cross-year rates will probably stay high, but other rates
won't be affected," said a bond trader at a major state-owned
bank in Beijing, referring to interbank loans with terms
extending across the Lunar New Year.
The central bank's open market operations this week also
suggest that temporary year-end factors are dominant at the
moment.
The People's Bank of China drained a net 10 billion yuan
($1.6 billion) from the banking system this week, its fourth
consecutive net drain, though down sharply from its 73 billion
yuan drain last week.
More important than the total value of the drain, however,
was its composition. PBOC issued 26 billion yuan in one-year
bills and 1 billion yuan in three-month bills, but no repos.
In the context of a year-end scramble for liquidity, banks
find the relatively low rates on 28- and 91-day repos
"unattractive," said a bond trader at a city commercial bank in
Shanghai.
By contrast, given expectations for further monetary easing
early next year, one-year bills are a more attractive
proposition. When rates fall, they can sell at a profit.
Though PBOC makes the final decision on bill and repo
issuance volumes, it consults with commercial banks to gauge
demand.
If banks were facing a broader cash flow shortage beyond the
usual year-end squeeze, their demand for one-year bills would
likely have diminished further.
Current Prev close
Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.7686 3.5990 + 16.96
7-day SHIBOR 3.7733 3.5983 + 17.50
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.3387 Chinese yuan)
