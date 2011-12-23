* Short rates continue rise on year-end funding crunch * 7-day repo declines, but rises possible next week By Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, Dec 23 China's money market rates were mixed on Friday, with short and long rates edging down, but rates on loans spanning the New Year holiday extending their rise on expected tightness in liquidity around year-end. The benchmark seven-day bond repurchase rate fell 3 basis bps to 3.7686 percent at midday. The one-day rate was essentially unchanged at 2.9423 percent. The weighted-average 14-day repo rate continued its ascent, however, climbing 20 bps to 5.4778 percent at midday. "Only the cross-year rates are rising. The others aren't affected," said a trader at a city commercial bank in Shanghai, adding that liquidity is currently ample. The rate on 21-day repo also rose, edging up 5 bps to 5.7548 percent. But farther down the curve, one-month repos dropped 9 bps to 5.8033 percent at midday. Looking ahead, short-term rates, including the seven-day rate which has risen sharply since hitting a two-month low of 3.0249 percent on Dec. 19, may resume their rise next week, traders say. In 2010, the 14-day rate did not reach its peak until Dec. 29, with volumes remaining robust right up until the holiday. The seven-day rate peaked on December 28. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.7345 3.7678 - 3.33 7-day SHIBOR 3.7392 3.7733 - 3.41 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3387 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Kazunori Takada)