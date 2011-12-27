* Year-end factors again push rates higher
* Overall liquidity remains ample
* Short rates will peak this week
By Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, Dec 27 Year-end factors pushed
short-term rates in China's money market towards a one-month
high on Tuesday, but rates will likely peak later this week,
traders say.
The benchmark weighted average seven-day bond repurchase
rate rose 25 basis points to 4.4355 percent at
midday, just shy of its recent high of 4.4138 percent on Nov.
22, before the central bank announced a cut in the required
reserve ratio on Nov. 30.
The 14-day repo, which rose 195 bps last week
before falling back on Monday, resumed its rise, jumping 30 bps.
Despite the rise in rates, liquidity remains ample, traders
say.
Six-month interest-rate swaps, which reflect
expectations for the seven-day repo rate over the next 3-6
months, rose 15 bps 3.0200 percent, but remains near their 2011
low of 2.8000 percent.
As for the surging seven- and 14-day rates, they will likely
peak this week and begin to decline on Dec. 30, traders say.
As liquidity demand is highest for the days immediately
surrounding Jan. 1, demand for 14-day repos has already begun to
wane.
"The 14-day is no longer mainstream," said a trader at a
city commercial bank in Shanghai.
Low volume or unusual collateral posted by a particularly
desperate borrower may explain the volatility in the rate over
the last two days, he added.
For its part, the central bank appears to be taking steps to
accommodate the year-end demand for funds. This week may see a
net liquidity injection by the central bank after four
consecutive weeks of net drain.
The central bank refrained from draining funds from the
banking system via 28-day repos on Tuesday morning and issued
only 4 billion yuan in fresh one-year bills, against 13 billion
in bills and repos due to mature this week.
Current Prev
close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 4.4355 4.1842 + 25.13
7-day SHIBOR 4.3842 4.0958 + 35.66
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.3387 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Kazunori Takada)