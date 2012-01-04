* Seven-day repo falls 225 bps after tight year-end over * Government expected to relax liquidity policy in 2012 * But liquidity conditions seen not easing much in Jan * Bank reserve ratio cut a possibility this month By Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong SHANGHAI, Jan 4 China's short-term lending rates slumped on Wednesday, the first trading day of the year, with the benchmark seven-day repo rate diving 225 basis points, a sign that the money market may see better liquidity in 2012, traders said. The government is expected to relax its tight liquidity policy this year as China's economic growth slows in line with global weakness, caused mainly by the euro zone debt crisis, although an interest rate cut is not widely expected soon. But liquidity conditions will not ease too much this month, with money market rates expected to stage volatile trade ahead of the Lunar New Year which falls in late January this year. The Spring Festival is the biggest holiday in China and markets are closed for a week from Jan. 23. Funds are usually tight ahead of this period when companies pay staff annual bonuses and shoppers withdraw money for spending and the celebrations. Market players have been forecasting a cut in banks' reserve requirement ratios by the People's Bank of China since mid-December, and traders said the possibility for such a move in January remained intact. "The end of last year permitted money market rates to pull back today, but overall market liquidity conditions remained relatively tight for now," said a trader at a major Chinese state-owned bank in Beijing. "But overall, there will be easier money this year." The period late in a year typically sees banks needing more money to balance their sheets or meet regulatory requirements such as the one for loan-to-deposit ratios, traders said. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate plunged to 4.0798 percent at midday from a five-month high of 6.3298 percent at the previous close. The market was closed on Monday and Tuesday for a public holiday. Trading volume in the contract remained at a relatively big 73 billion yuan ($12 billion), although that was down sharply from more than 150 billion yuan in the morning of the previous session, which was the highest last year and reflected year-end cash demand. FINE-TUNE The shortest overnight repo rate dropped to 3.5031 percent from 5.0109 percent, while the 14-day repo fell to 4.7283 percent from 6.4810 percent. Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said on Tuesday that China would fine-tune monetary policy for 2012 as economic slowdown concerns intensify, suggesting that the government is ready to shift its policies to be more supportive of growth. China's big manufacturers narrowly avoided a contraction in December a survey showed on Sunday, but downward risks persist and suggest the world's second's second-largest economy will need fresh policy support to counter a slowdown in growth, according to official data issued on Sunday. Still, Sunday's purchasing managers' index (PMI) was better than the market had expected and has thus reduced market expectations of a possible interest rate, traders said. That pushed China's interest rate swaps higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark five-year IRS rising 14 basis points to 2.94 percent, also staging a rebound from their excessive falls late last year on expectations of monetary policy easing, traders said. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.0798 6.3298 -225.00 7-day SHIBOR 4.0208 6.3300 -230.92 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3 yuan)