* 7-day repo rate falls 42 bps
* No reverse repo, cash demand keeps rate above 4 pct
* Trade data fuels expectations of looser policy
By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong
SHANGHAI, Jan 10 China's main lending
rates fell on Tuesday as the People's Bank of China skipped
draining funds via open market operations to help meet large
cash demand next week before the Lunar New Year.
China's central bank had said it would halt bill sales until
after the end of the new year in late January, meaning it will
inject 73 billion yuan ($11.56 billion) into money markets this
week, even if does not take other steps to boost
liquidity. The PBOC also said it could conduct
reverse repo business if necessary to help inject money into the
market.
Dealers said liquidity conditions were not too bad for now,
as banks had hoarded cash before the new year holiday, which
begins on Jan. 23. this year, but the key money rate was still
hovering around the 4 percent-level.
A dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai said banks
were not likely to buy repos with maturities straddling the
week-long festival, preferring to keep funds on hand to meet
higher demand at this time.
"The central bank did not conduct a reverse repo today and
because of the holiday factors, the money rate did not have much
room to drop sharply," he said.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate fell 41.93 basis points to 4.0997 percent by
midday from 4.5190 percent at Monday's close.
Trading volume in the contract was at 54 billion yuan on
Tuesday morning compared with 74 billion yuan at Monday's close,
reflecting that cash demand remained limited for now, traders
said.
Several dealers said that the suspension of central bank
bill and repo issuance had sparked expectations banks' reserve
requirement ratio might be cut to cushion a slowdown in the
domestic economy.
Expectations of easier monetary policy were fanned after
data on Tuesday showed China's imports and exports growth dipped
to two-year lows in December.
Annual exports grew 13.4 percent in December, in line with
forecasts, and imports growth slowed to a 26-month low of 11.8
percent, well below the 17 percent forecast.
But market players remained cautious over the timing of
potential changes to monetary policy.
"This expectation always exists, but "when", is the biggest
question," said a dealer at another Chinese bank in Shanghai.
The PBOC is expected to cut banks' reserve requirement
ratios once in January, 80 percent of 23 banks and other
financial institutions surveyed said, while 65 percent of them
expected RRR could be cut twice in the month.
China's interest rate swaps rose slightly on Tuesday, with
the benchmark five-year IRS rising 5 basis points
to 2.98 percent.
Dealers said moves in the IRS rate could depend on liquidity
conditions. If the central bank conducts a reverse repo in
coming days, the rate may fall further.
Current Prev close
Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 4.0997 4.5190 - 41.93
7-day SHIBOR 4.1017 4.5083 - 40.66
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.3146 Chinese yuan)