* 7-day repo rate falls 11 bps
* But 21-day repo jumps 70 bps on holiday cash demand
* IRS rates to depend on policy change or reverse repo
By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong
SHANGHAI, Jan 11 China's main lending
rates extended falls on Wednesday, with dealers saying that
liquidity was relatively ample, but longer-term rates edged up
on cash demand during the new year holiday.
Dealers said liquidity conditions were not too bad for
one-and seven-day repos. Banks had hoarded cash before the new
year holiday, which begins on Jan. 23. this year to meet demand,
but longer-term repos were under pressure.
"We don't feel the money situation is bad now," said a
dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shenzhen.
"The rise in 14- and 21-day rates is because of demand for
the new year holiday."
Funds are usually tight during the holiday as firms pay
staff annual bonuses and shoppers withdraw money for the
celebrations.
She said the market widely expects money rates to move
around recent levels before the one-week Lunar New Year Holiday.
But they were still awaiting possible reserve repo business in
the coming days, which could drag the money rates down slightly.
"It all depends on the central bank's action, otherwise, the
repo rates have no potential to move sharply," the Chinese bank
dealer said.
China's central bank had said it could conduct reverse repo
business if necessary to help inject money into the market and
would halt bill sales until after the end of the new year in
late January.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate fell 11 basis points to 3.9751 percent by
midday from 4.5190 percent at Tuesday's close, while the 21-day
repo rate rose 70 bps to 5.8526 percent.
Trading volume in the 7-day contract was at 71 billion yuan
on Wednesday morning compared with 77 billion yuan at Tuesday's
close, reflecting that cash demand remained limited for now,
traders said.
Tightenend holiday money conditions pushed China's
interest rate swaps up slightly on Wednesday, with the benchmark
five-year IRS rising 7 basis points to 2.99
percent.
Dealers said moves in the IRS rate could depend on liquidity
conditions and policy change. If the central bank conducts a
reverse repo in coming days, or cuts banks reserve requirement
ratio, the rate may fall further.
Current Prev close
Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.9751 4.0835 - 10.84
7-day SHIBOR 3.9958 4.1017 - 10.59
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.3146 Chinese yuan)