By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong
SHANGHAI, Jan 13 China's lending rates
jumped on Friday due to worries over tight liquidity as only a
small amount of bills will mature next week amid greater demand
for cash ahead of the Lunar New Year.
Banks need to prepare an estimated 200 to 300 billion yuan
($31.7 billion - $47.5 billion) to meet demand for the festive
season, dealers said.
The market expects that the central bank will conduct
reverse repo business next week to meet a shortfall.
A total of 1 billion yuan in Chinese central bank bills are
due to mature next week, but no repos are due.
"If the central bank does not conduct a reverse repo next
week, market liquidity will be in trouble," said a dealer at a
Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "Demand for cash has
definitely increased due to the upcoming holiday."
China's central bank had said it could conduct reverse repo
business if necessary to help inject money into the market and
would halt bill sales until after the end of the new year in
late January.
A dip in foreign exchange purchases also raised concerns
that there would be less base money in the financial system,
which could affect the supply of funds in future.
China's foreign exchange reserves, the world's largest, fell
$20.6 billion in the fourth quarter to $3.18 trillion, central
bank data showed on Friday, as a narrowing trade surplus and an
outflow of speculative funds reversed the accumulation of
dollars.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate jumped 66.4 basis points to 4.8456 percent by
midday from 4.1816 percent on Thursday.
Dealers and analysts also expect that the PBOC could cut
banks' reserve requirement ratio at least three times this year
to help ease tight market liquidity.
China's interest rate swaps rose slightly on Friday, with
the benchmark five-year IRS up 3 basis points to
2.99 percent, due to relatively tight liquidity.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 4.8456 4.1816 + 66.40
7-day SHIBOR 4.8383 4.1658 + 67.25
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.3146 Chinese yuan)