* 7-day repo rate jumps 86 bps to six-month high
* PBOC plans reverse repo business on Tues, Thursday
* Market liquidity squeeze to ease after Lunar New Year
By Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong
SHANGHAI, Jan 16 China's short-term
lending rates jumped on Monday, with the benchmark seven-day
repo rate spiking 86 basis points to a six- month high, ahead of
the Lunar New Year holiday next week.
The People's Bank of China is poised to come to the market's
rescue as it grapples with a shortfall in liquidity before the
holiday. Traders said it will conduct reverse repurchase
business on Tuesday and Thursday to inject funds into the market
after asking banks about demand for the 14-day repos on Monday.
The central bank announced earlier this month that it would
suspend bill sales and conduct reverse repo business to meet a
cash shortage ahead of the week-long Lunar New Year, the most
important holiday in China typically sees Chinese withdrawing
money from banks for celebrations.
Banks need to prepare an estimated 200 to 300 billion yuan
($31.7 billion - $47.5 billion) to meet demand for the festive
season, dealers said.
In the longer term, the market squeeze is expected to ease
after the holiday, but overall money supply to the financial
system is expected to drop this year due to less capital inflows
and the PBOC may have to use cuts in bank reserve requirements
to help maintain comfortable liquidity conditions, traders said.
"The market is short of cash supply today," said a trader at
a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "But it is only a holiday
squeeze and the situation will change in early February."
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate jumped 86 basis points to 5.7560 percent by
midday from 4.8975 percent at the close on Friday.
The shortest overnight one-day repo rate
surged to 5.4981 percent from 4.6771 percent and the 14-day repo
rate rose to 6.4177 percent from 6.1147 percent.
CAPITAL INFLOWS
China will continue to see net foreign exchange inflows this
year, but the amount will drop sharply compared with previous
years, Yi Gang, head of the State Administration of Foreign
Exchange (SAFE), was quoted as saying by the semi-official China
Business News on Monday.
Slowing capital inflows will mainly benefit China by
relieving inflationary pressure and enhancing the PBOC's
independence, Yi was quoted as telling a national foreign
exchange meeting earlier this month.
Earlier, central bank data showed that yuan liquidity
derived from foreign currency purchases by the central bank and
other financial institutions dropped for the third consecutive
month in December.
Such purchases have been a channel for massive amounts of
local currency to enter the economy over the past several years.
While most market players see the three-month net decline
reversing in 2012, they estimate the net increase in foreign
exchange purchases in 2012 will be about 1 trillion yuan ($158.7
billion) less than last year's nearly 2.8 trillion yuan.
Dealers and analysts also expect that the PBOC could cut
banks' reserve requirement ratio at least three times this year
to help ease tight market liquidity.
China's interest rate swaps were flat on Monday, with a lack
of fresh market-moving factors keeping the benchmark five-year
IRS at 3.01 percent from Friday's 3.02 percent.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 5.7560 4.8975 + 85.85
7-day SHIBOR 5.5850 4.8383 + 74.67
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.31 Chinese yuan)