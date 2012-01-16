* 7-day repo rate jumps 86 bps to six-month high * PBOC plans reverse repo business on Tues, Thursday * Market liquidity squeeze to ease after Lunar New Year By Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong SHANGHAI, Jan 16 China's short-term lending rates jumped on Monday, with the benchmark seven-day repo rate spiking 86 basis points to a six- month high, ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday next week. The People's Bank of China is poised to come to the market's rescue as it grapples with a shortfall in liquidity before the holiday. Traders said it will conduct reverse repurchase business on Tuesday and Thursday to inject funds into the market after asking banks about demand for the 14-day repos on Monday. The central bank announced earlier this month that it would suspend bill sales and conduct reverse repo business to meet a cash shortage ahead of the week-long Lunar New Year, the most important holiday in China typically sees Chinese withdrawing money from banks for celebrations. Banks need to prepare an estimated 200 to 300 billion yuan ($31.7 billion - $47.5 billion) to meet demand for the festive season, dealers said. In the longer term, the market squeeze is expected to ease after the holiday, but overall money supply to the financial system is expected to drop this year due to less capital inflows and the PBOC may have to use cuts in bank reserve requirements to help maintain comfortable liquidity conditions, traders said. "The market is short of cash supply today," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "But it is only a holiday squeeze and the situation will change in early February." The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate jumped 86 basis points to 5.7560 percent by midday from 4.8975 percent at the close on Friday. The shortest overnight one-day repo rate surged to 5.4981 percent from 4.6771 percent and the 14-day repo rate rose to 6.4177 percent from 6.1147 percent. CAPITAL INFLOWS China will continue to see net foreign exchange inflows this year, but the amount will drop sharply compared with previous years, Yi Gang, head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), was quoted as saying by the semi-official China Business News on Monday. Slowing capital inflows will mainly benefit China by relieving inflationary pressure and enhancing the PBOC's independence, Yi was quoted as telling a national foreign exchange meeting earlier this month. Earlier, central bank data showed that yuan liquidity derived from foreign currency purchases by the central bank and other financial institutions dropped for the third consecutive month in December. Such purchases have been a channel for massive amounts of local currency to enter the economy over the past several years. While most market players see the three-month net decline reversing in 2012, they estimate the net increase in foreign exchange purchases in 2012 will be about 1 trillion yuan ($158.7 billion) less than last year's nearly 2.8 trillion yuan. Dealers and analysts also expect that the PBOC could cut banks' reserve requirement ratio at least three times this year to help ease tight market liquidity. China's interest rate swaps were flat on Monday, with a lack of fresh market-moving factors keeping the benchmark five-year IRS at 3.01 percent from Friday's 3.02 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 5.7560 4.8975 + 85.85 7-day SHIBOR 5.5850 4.8383 + 74.67 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.31 Chinese yuan)