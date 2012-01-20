* 7-day repo rate falls 97 bps as holiday cash demand met * Maturing reverse repos after holiday spark worries * PBOC bank reserve requirement cut remains wild guess * Worries that PBOC policy may not be as easy as expected By Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong SHANGHAI, Jan 20 China's short-term lending rates fell on Friday, the last trading day ahead of next week's Lunar New Year holiday, as banks apppear to have prepared enough money for the upcoming week-long break, traders said. But the decline was capped by lingering concerns over a renewed shortfall in liquidity right after the holiday as banks redeem large amounts of 14-day reverse repurchase agreements with the People's Bank of China. The money market has been gripped by an acute liquidity squeeze over the past few weeks, with banks being hit by waves of deposit withdrawals ahead of the Lunar New Year, the most important Chinese holiday and a time of peak consumer spending. The PBOC conducted 14-day reverse repos worth a combined 352 billion ($56 billion) with banks on Tuesday and Thursday to inject cash into the market. It also conducted the same business with smaller banks on Monday and Wednesday, but the amounts injected were not disclosed. The market, however, is still disappointed there has not been a cut of banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR). That would leave long-term money in the market, while the maturation of the 14-day reverse repos automatically drains money after the break. "No one is fully at ease," said a trader at a major Chinese state-owned bank in Beijing. "Banks are quite nervous about cash flows right after the holiday due to the maturity of the reverse repos. Some appear to be reluctant to let money out of their hands." The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate fell 97 basis points to 5.0111 percent from 5.9792 percent at the close on Thursday and a seven-month high of 7.7249 percent hit at Wednesday's close. The shortest overnight one-day repo rate dived to 3.4586 percent from 6.4929 percent and the 14-day repo rate slumped to 5.8597 percent from 6.5701 percent. RRR CUT A WILD GUESS Talk of an imminent RRR cut has been swirling in the market since mid-December, with some traders still expecting a PBOC announcement as early as this week, which ensures the cut takes effect right after the holiday. But increasing signs that Chinese banks may have rushed to front-load lending in the first few weeks of 2012 could have been a key reason why the central bank had not implemented an RRR cut but shorter-term reverse repos to adjust money supply. The size of new loans in January could be between 900 billion to 1 trillion yuan ($158 billion), the official China Securities Journal reported on Friday. Earlier, market talk put the amount at more than 1 trillion yuan, that implies the market may not be so much short of cash after the temporary pre-holiday squeeze is over in late January. Bank lending surges at the start of every year in China as banks rush to get loans out of the door to maximise profits and win market share. "No one knows what the PBOC thinks, and an RRR hike remains a wild guess so far," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shenzhen. "The central bank appears not to want to fan speculation of a quick monetary easing." The recent money market crunch has also spread to China's interest rate swaps, with the IRS curve having remained slightly inverted since early January thanks to a jump in one-year IRS. One-year IRS were quoted at 3.02 percent at midday on Friday, higher than 3.01 percent for benchmark five-year IRS, but traders expected the curve to gradually return to normal and steepen after the holiday. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 5.0111 5.9792 - 96.81 7-day SHIBOR 4.9917 6.0117 -102.00 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.31 Chinese yuan)