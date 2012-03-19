* 7-day repo at 2.8893 * Interbank liquidity still plentiful * Rates seen holding at current levels for several weeks * Market awaits clues on PBOC's next move By Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, March 19 China's interest-rate swaps were mostly unchanged in the interbank market on Monday on ample liquidity, with traders expecting little movement until further clues emerge about the course of monetary policy next quarter. "The key is to see what the central bank does next. I personally think the reserve ratio cuts will continue, but even inside our department there are disagreements," said a dealer at a city commercial bank in Shanghai. One-year interest-rate swaps were at 3.11 at midday Monday, essentially unchanged from Friday's close. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate was at 2.8893 at midday, down 1.50 basis points from Friday's close. Traders said they expect money rates to fluctuate around current levels this week, though they may spike temporarily at the end of the month. With conditions already very loose, rates are seen having little space to fall further without fresh action from the central bank. The next important clues on policy will not come until third-quarter GDP and March trade data next month. With new loans in January and February well below expectations, some believe that the People's Bank of China (PBOC) will act to support the economy with one or two further RRR cuts of 50 bps in the second quarter. Some traders also expect further RRR cuts due to smaller base money creation via purchases of foreign exchange. Net foreign exchange purchases by Chinese banks totaled 25.1 billion in February. While the figure marked the second straight month of net purchases - following two months of net sales in the last two months of 2011 - it was a steep decline from January's 140.9 billion and 214.5 billion yuan in February 2011. The central bank has plenty of tools to counteract the decline in foreign exchange inflows - namely RRR cuts and open market operations. With government policy focused on efforts to encourage slower but higher-quality growth, increase the consumption share of GDP, and control local government debt, some market participants believe the central bank will not rush to ease conditions. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.8893 2.9010 - 1.17 7-day SHIBOR 2.8883 2.8975 - 0.92 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)