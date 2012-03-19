* 7-day repo at 2.8893
* Interbank liquidity still plentiful
* Rates seen holding at current levels for several weeks
* Market awaits clues on PBOC's next move
By Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, March 19 China's interest-rate swaps
were mostly unchanged in the interbank market on Monday on ample
liquidity, with traders expecting little movement until further
clues emerge about the course of monetary policy next quarter.
"The key is to see what the central bank does next. I
personally think the reserve ratio cuts will continue, but even
inside our department there are disagreements," said a dealer at
a city commercial bank in Shanghai.
One-year interest-rate swaps were at 3.11 at
midday Monday, essentially unchanged from Friday's close.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate was at 2.8893 at midday, down 1.50 basis points from
Friday's close.
Traders said they expect money rates to fluctuate around
current levels this week, though they may spike temporarily at
the end of the month. With conditions already very loose, rates
are seen having little space to fall further without fresh
action from the central bank.
The next important clues on policy will not come until
third-quarter GDP and March trade data next month. With new
loans in January and February well below expectations, some
believe that the People's Bank of China (PBOC) will act to
support the economy with one or two further RRR cuts of 50 bps
in the second quarter.
Some traders also expect further RRR cuts due to smaller
base money creation via purchases of foreign exchange.
Net foreign exchange purchases by Chinese banks totaled 25.1
billion in February.
While the figure marked the second straight month of net
purchases - following two months of net sales in the last two
months of 2011 - it was a steep decline from January's 140.9
billion and 214.5 billion yuan in February 2011.
The central bank has plenty of tools to counteract the
decline in foreign exchange inflows - namely RRR cuts and open
market operations.
With government policy focused on efforts to encourage
slower but higher-quality growth, increase the consumption share
of GDP, and control local government debt, some market
participants believe the central bank will not rush to ease
conditions.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 2.8893 2.9010 - 1.17
7-day SHIBOR 2.8883 2.8975 - 0.92
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
