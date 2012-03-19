* 7-day repo at 2.8893
* Interbank liquidity still plentiful
* Rates seen holding at current levels for several weeks
* Market awaits clues on PBOC's next move
By Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, March 19 China's interest-rate swaps
were mostly unchanged in the interbank market on Monday amid
ample liquidity, with traders expecting little movement until
further clues emerge about the course of monetary policy in the
next quarter.
"The key is to see what the central bank does next. I
personally think the reserve ratio cuts will continue, but even
inside our department there are disagreements," said a dealer at
a city commercial bank in Shanghai.
A Reuters poll of 21 analysts and economists showed a median
estimate of 150 bps in additional RRR cuts in 2012, with two
reductions seen in the second quarter and one in the
third.
One-year interest-rate swaps were at 3.11 at
midday Monday, essentially unchanged from Friday's close.
The benchmark, weighted-average, seven-day bond repurchase
rate was at 2.8893 at midday, down 1.50 basis points from
Friday's close.
Traders said they expect money rates to fluctuate around
current levels this week, though they may spike temporarily at
the end of the month. With conditions already very loose, rates
are seen having little space to fall further without fresh
action from the central bank.
With new loans in January and February well below
expectations, some believe that the People's Bank of China
(PBOC) will act to support the economy in the second quarter.
Some traders also expect further RRR cuts due to smaller
base money creation via purchases of foreign exchange.
Net foreign exchange purchases by Chinese banks totaled 25.1
billion in February.
While the figure marked the second straight month of net
purchases - following two months of net sales in the last two
months of 2011 - it was a steep decline from January's 140.9
billion and 214.5 billion yuan in February 2011.
The central bank has plenty of tools to counteract the
decline in foreign exchange inflows - namely RRR cuts and open
market operations.
But with government policy focused on efforts to encourage
slower but higher-quality growth, increase the consumption share
of GDP, and control local government debt, some market
participants believe the central bank will not rush to ease
conditions.
The next important clues on policy will be the release
first-quarter GDP and March trade data next month. If trade,
investment, and GDP data point to a sharp slowdown, the central
bank could step in to loosen policy.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 2.8893 2.9010 - 1.17
7-day SHIBOR 2.8883 2.8975 - 0.92
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner & Kim Coghill)