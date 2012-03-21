* Benchmark seven-day repo rises 6.81 bps to 3.0803 * Month-end factors contribute to small rate rise * But doubts linger about whether loose conditions will last By Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, March 21 China's money market rates edged up on Wednesday as banks hoarded cash to prepare for quarter-end demand and as uncertainty lingered over how long loose conditions will last. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate rose 6.81 basis points to 3.0803 percent near midday. Banks traditionally slow interbank lending near the end of the month in order to ensure enough liquidity to accommodate higher cash withdrawals by clients and to prepare for regulatory inspections. "The month-end effect wasn't that severe in the last few months, but this is the end of the quarter, so people might be more cautious," said a trader at a city commercial bank in Shanghai. Concern about whether current loose conditions will persist was also a factor. Though short-term rates plunged following the central bank's cut in banks' required reserve ratio (RRR) on Feb. 24, China's interest-rate swap (IRS) curve remains mildly inverted. The inversion reflects concerns that short-term rates could rise rapidly if the central bank veers back towards tightening, traders say. Three-month IRS were at 3.28 percent near midday Wednesday, compared to 3.19 percent for one-year tenors . The inversion, which was very severe in December and January, briefly disappeared in the week following the RRR cut at the end of February, but quickly re-emerged. Traders say the most likely scenario for a rapid rise in rates is if PBOC restarts issuance of central bank bills, which has been halted since late December. The market is still chastened by the events of late December and January, when the market widely expected an RRR cut that never came. Even following the cut in late February, the market remains unconvinced that the PBOC is firmly committed to loosening. "The central bank's movements are getting more and more difficult to predict," said a trader at an Asian bank in Shanghai. Rising global oil prices and a possible rebound in inflation in March could trigger PBOC tightening, or at least forestall the two or three additional RRR cuts that the market is expecting, traders say. Vegetable prices rose for a second consecutive week last week, according to Ministry of Commerce data released on Tuesday. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.0803 3.0122 + 6.81 7-day SHIBOR 3.0758 2.9983 + 7.73 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3241 Chinese yuan)