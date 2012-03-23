* Next week's 109 bln yuan of maturing debt boosts market * Month-end cash squeeze seen relatively mild * No sharp falls seen in key money rate * Benchmark 7-day falls 20.67 pips to 2.9698 pct By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong SHANGHAI, March 23 China's benchmark money rate edged lower on Friday on ample liquidity in the market after three straight days of gains, but month-end factors could limit further falls, dealers said. Dealers said market sentiment was improved by a large quantity of bills and repos due to mature in open market operations next week, totalling 109 billion yuan ($17.30 billion). "The amount maturing next week is large, so there is a strong possibility that the central bank will inject money into the market," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai. The weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate was at 2.9698 percent at midday compared with 3.1765 percent at the close on Thursday, while the 14-day repo inched up to 3.7932 percent from 3.7667 percent previously. Money market conditions often tighten near month-end or quarter-end as banks stockpile cash on expectations of heavier customer withdrawals and to meet regulatory thresholds. But dealers said the traditional month-end squeeze appeared to be relatively mild. "Money conditions are quite good for now," said a dealer at a state-owned bank in Shanghai. "But the likelihood of a sharp drop in money rates is small." China's interest rate swaps were mixed, with the benchmark five-year IRS down 1 basis point and the one-year IRS falling 3 bps. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.9698 3.1765 -20.67 7-day SHIBOR 2.9758 3.1683 -19.25 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.2997 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Chris Lewis)