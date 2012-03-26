* Regulatory month-end money demand makes market cautious * But cash squeeze seen relatively mild * Market expects net injection this week By Chen Yixin and Kazunori Takada SHANGHAI, March 26 China's benchmark money rate edged higher on Monday as banks held on to cash to meet regulatory requirements, including loan-to-deposit ratios, due at the end of March. Money market conditions often tighten near month-end or quarter-end as banks stockpile cash on expectations of heavier customer withdrawals and to meet required thresholds. But dealers said the traditional month-end squeeze appeared to be relatively mild this month. "The quarter-end makes us cautious, more or less, so we are not willing to lend money for now," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. The weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate jumped to 3.3148 percent at midday compared with 2.9686 percent at the close on Thursday, while the 14-day repo rate rose to 4.0039 percent from 3.7845 percent previously. But traders said there is still ample liquidity in the market, citing a decline in the overnight repo rate , which dropped 3.2 basis points to 2.6896 percent. Dealers said they expected money rates to rise slightly this week, but a large quantity of bills and repos maturing could limit the rise. On Monday, traders said that China's central bank recently surveyed domestic commercial banks about demand for 28-day and 91-day bond repurchase agreements. A total of 109 billion yuan ($17.28 billion) worth of central bank bills and repos are due to mature this week, boosting expectations that the central bank will inject liquidity over the same period. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.3148 2.9686 +34.62 7-day SHIBOR 3.2983 2.9758 +32.25 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3078 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Ramya Venugopal)