* Firms typically balance annual tax payments in April
* Cash flows also trimmed as banks deposit more reserves
* Small banks borrowing actively, major banks continue to
lend
* Overall short-term funding costs expected to fall this
year
By Lu Jianxin and Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, April 6 China's short-term borrowing
rates climbed on Friday, with the benchmark seven-day repo rate
up 25 basis points, as firms prepared to use bank deposits to
make annual tax payments, traders said.
Cash flows in the Shanghai-based money market were also
trimmed after banks on Thursday increased reserve deposits with
the central bank to meet ratio requirements following an
increase in total deposits in the first quarter.
Traders said there was reasonable liquidity, however, with
smaller banks seen borrowing actively while major banks
continued normal lending.
Market participants expect short-term funding costs to drop
this year, as the People's Bank of China (PBOC) is seen keeping
monetary policy largely neutral compared with its tight strategy
for most of last year.
"Money rates are likely to fall this year, although factors
such as corporate tax payments will cap the scope of any
downside in the near term," said a dealer at an Asian bank in
Shanghai.
"Overall, the monetary policy environment will be much
easier this year compared with last year."
The weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate
rose to 4.2421 percent from 3.9886 at Thursday's
close. The overnight repo rate gained to 3.2509
percent from 3.0290 percent, and the 14-day rate
advanced to 4.3063 percent from 4.0579 percent.
Chinese firms pay initial corporate income tax each month
but balance their quarterly and annual taxes during a subsequent
grace period. Annual tax payments for the previous year are
typically balanced in April.
At the same time, Chinese banks usually try to attract more
deposits at the end of each quarter to window dress their
quarterly statements.
While banks must adjust their reserve deposits based on
their current deposit totals on the 5th, 15th and 25th of each
month, they are typically forced to increase their reserve
deposits at the PBOC on the first 5th after the end of a
quarter.
Most Chinese interest rate swaps were unchanged at
mid-session, with the lack of any prospects for a rate cut in
the near term encouraging players to stick to defensive
strategies, traders said.
Benchmark five-year IRS were flat at 3.35
percent, and one-year IRS were at 3.12 percent.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 4.2421 3.9886 +25.35
7-day SHIBOR 4.2258 3.9658 +26.00
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.31 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Joseph Radford)