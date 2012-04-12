* Market players remains cautions over tax payment
* C.bank injects 112 bln yuan, highest level this year
* Seven-day repo rate at 3.7991 percent
By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, April 12 China's short-term borrowing
rates increased slightly on Thursday as banks reserved cash for
an annual tax payment due this month, offsetting the effect of a
large net injection of liquidity by the central bank this week.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate inched up to 3.7991 percent from 3.7808
percent at Wednesday's close.
The overnight repo rate rose slightly to
3.0526 percent from 2.9375 percent, and the 14-day rate
gained to 3.8353 percent from 3.7992 percent.
Dealers said they expected conditions to tighten from the
end of April to May as banks will meet a large tax payment at
that time.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected a net 112 billion
yuan ($17.75 billion) into the banking system this week, the
largest net injection year-to-date.
In addition to pending tax payments, the amount of repos
reaching maturity will gradually decline through April, adding
to dealer concerns about money market conditions.
"The money supply is good for now. The increase in the money
rates was influenced by cautious sentiment," said a
dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai, adding that
borrowing rates could start to tighten around the end of next
week.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.7991 3.0072 + 1.83
7-day SHIBOR 3.7992 3.7808 + 1.84
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.31 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)