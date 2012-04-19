* More than 1 trillion yuan in deposits flow out of "big
four"
* Market players cautious over tax payment
* PBOC injects 52 billion yuan into market this week
By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, April 19 China's short-term borrowing
rates gained on Thursday as banks faced pressure on cash
reserves due to a seasonal decline in deposits and annual tax
payments due in April and May, despite a net injection by the
central bank via open market operation.
Deposits in the state-owned "big four" banks have declined
by more than 1 trillion yuan this month, the 21st Century
Business Herald reported.
At the end of the quarter, banks usually temporarily
increase deposits to improve their quarterly statements, but
money typically quickly flows back out into the markets
afterward.
Market players said some banks had to lend money through the
money market to make up for fund shortages which reduced market
liquidity.
"Money conditions are worse than previous days, so it's not
very easy for us to lend money today," said a dealer at a
domestic bank in Shenzhen.
China will increase liquidity both through open market
operations and by cutting banks' reserve requirements to steer
the economy towards a soft landing, the official Xinhua news
agency quoted an unidentified central bank official as saying on
Wednesday.
But dealers expected that money rates could hover at current
high levels if China does not ease monetary policy.
Market players said pending corporate tax payments, that
would cause funds to flow to the People's Bank of China in the
form of fiscal deposits between April and May, also made dealers
wary.
The benchmark seven-day bond repurchase rate
rose to 3.8060 percent from 3.7591 percent and remained above
3.5 percent, signifying a cautious attitude on the part of
Chinese banks.
The 14-day repo rate rose to 3.2085 percent
from 3.0013 percent, while the one-day repo rate
was up to 3.9187 percent from 3.7964 percent.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a net injection
of 52 billion yuan ($8.25 billion) into the banking system this
week.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.8060 3.7591 + 4.69
7-day SHIBOR 3.8025 3.7488 + 5.37
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.3015 yuan)
(Editing by Richard Pullin and Robert Birsel)