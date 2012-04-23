* Banks will need money to meet loan-to-deposit ratios * Cash demand will also rise ahead of next week's holiday * Newspaper sees cut in bank reserve requirements * HSBC China flash PMI recovers but still shows contraction By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, April 23 China's short-term money rates slipped on Monday, paring last month's sharp gains, and traders said there is limited room for further fall as month-end cash requirements and a public holiday will keep demand high this week. Banks will soon need money to meet required loan-to-deposit ratios that are assessed at the end of the month and to meet demand from savers withdrawing cash ahead of a public holiday on Monday and Tuesday next week, traders said. "Money market rates rose excessively last week so it corrected slightly today," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "The rates are still at high levels, and we don't expect much improvement at least this month partly because of the coming holiday." The benchmark seven-day bond repurchase rate shed about 16 basis points to 3.7893 percent by midday from Friday's close of 3.9465 percent. It had jumped 100 basis points over the past month. The shortest overnight repo rate dropped to 3.3398 percent from 3.4040 percent. The jump in short-term funding costs triggered speculation that the People's Bank of China may cut reserve requirement ratios to ease liquidity. The official China Securities Journal also said in a commentary on Monday that PBOC might cut reserve requirements to support the economy amid global weakness after India and Brazil slashed their interest rates last week. Latest data indicates that China's manufacturing outlook stabilised in April as output ticked higher, new business rose from multi-month lows and export orders perked up, although not sufficiently to signify a return to expansionary territory. The HSBC Flash Purchasing Managers Index, the earliest indicator of China's industrial activity, recovered slightly to 49.1 in April from a final reading of 48.3 in March, but still remained below the level that signifies contracting economic activity for the sixth month running. China's interest rate swaps rose slightly on Monday after the rebound in the HSBC Flash PMI appeared to reduce the likelihood of an official interest rate cut, traders said. The benchmark five-year IRS rose 3 basis points to 3.4 percent by midday while the 10-year IRS edged up 2 bps to 3.50 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.7893 3.9465 - 15.72 7-day SHIBOR 3.7642 3.9525 - 18.83 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3069 yuan) (Editing by Ramya Venugopal)