* IRS rebounds as econ data assuages fears of hard landing * Rates correct after overreaction to interest-rate cut * Output, investment, trade data better than feared * Repo rates fall slightly By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, June 11 China's interest rate swaps rebounded slightly on Monday after economic data released over the weekend was not as bearish as many market watchers had feared, defusing expectations for sustained and forceful monetary easing. Dealers said the market may have overreacted to worries that Chinese growth had slowed sharply, which were prompted by a surprise interest-rate cut by the central bank last week. In fact, the output, investment, and trade data released over the weekend all indicated a slowing economy, but not an imminent hard landing, while export and import growth was stronger than expectations. "The economic data was largely within expectations and the CPI data was quite good, so we are not too worried about a slump in China's economy for now," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai. Benchmark five-year interest-rate swaps (IRS) rebounded 10 basis points to 2.72 percent at midday, off their lowest level since October 2010, while 10-year IRS was little changed at 2.74 percent from 2.73 percent. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) announced a 25 basis point cut in benchmark interest rates after markets closed last week, its first rate cut since 2008, to boost sluggish loan demand amid a slowdown in the economy. Many investors had feared that the surprise cut was a response to disastrous growth figures for May. On the money market, repo rates were little changed, with the benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate down 4.01 bps to 2.4247 percent by midday, and overnight rates falling to 2.3270 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.4247 2.4648 - 8.56 7-day SHIBOR 2.4154 2.4567 - 4.13 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.37 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Kim Coghill)