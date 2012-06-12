* Repo and IRS rates both creep up
* Market expects no further easing in the near term
* Banks cautious about lending on quarter-end money demand
* C.bank fund injection through open mkt ops seems likely
By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, June 12 China's money rates rose
slightly on Tuesday as expectations of further monetary policy
easing faded and worries over quarter-end cash demand
intensified.
Banks need cash to comply with the loan-to-deposit and other
regulatory indicators that are assessed at the end of every
month and every quarter. Though detailed criteria for the checks
are not public, dealers say quarterly checks are more
far-reaching than monthly ones.
"June is the quarter-end, so the intention of lending money
is low," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shenzhen. "The
impact of the interest rate cut has faded out, so now the market
is more market-driven."
Following a surprise interest-rate cut by the central bank
last week, market watchers had worried that investment, output
and trade data released over the weekend would show Chinese
growth slowing sharply.
In fact, the data, while indicating moderate slowing, was
not the disaster that many had feared, thus capping expectations
for a further easing of monetary policy.
Credit data released on Monday showed bank loans rising more
swiftly than expected in May, further reducing the need for
further easing.
Repo rates were rose slightly on Tuesday, with the benchmark
weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate up
12.49 basis points to 2.5498 percent by midday, and overnight
rates rising to 2.3997 percent from 2.3269 at
Friday's close.
China's central bank said on Tuesday that it drained 30
billion yuan ($4.71 billion) from the money markets through
28-day bond repurchase agreements.
With 81 billion yuan in bills and repos due to mature this
week, the central bank appears headed for a net fund injection
this week, barring an unusually large sale of 91-day repos at
Thursday's auction.
China's interest-rate swaps (IRS) also rose slightly on
Tuesday, with one-year interest-rate swaps rising
to 2.43 percent, up 6 bps from Monday's close on rise in the
seven-day repo. The benchmark five-year IRS was up
to 2.73 percent by midday.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 2.5498 2.4249 +12.49
7-day SHIBOR 2.5325 2.4154 +11.71
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.37 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Kim Coghill)