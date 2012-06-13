* Repo and IRS rates both creep up
* Dealers cite demand by big banks on deposit outflows
* "Big four" banks' deposits decline 272 bln yuan in June -
media report
* Banks cautious about lending on quarter-end money demand
By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, June 13 China's money rates rose
further on Wednesday, with dealers citing increasing demand for
funds by big banks due to deposit outflows following recent
changes to rate offerings.
"Big banks face strong pressure due to drains from their
deposit accounts, and they also need to prepare for the first
half-year's assessment," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in
Shanghai.
Deposits at China's "big four" banks declined by 272 billion
yuan ($43 billion) in the first two weeks in June, the 21st
Century Business Herald, a respected Chinese financial
newspaper, reported on Wednesday.
Dealers said China's big banks were being challenged by
higher deposit rates being offered by smaller banks.
China's central bank this month cut the official rate on
one-year deposits to 3.25 percent, part of a move to
reinvigorate economic growth, but also gave banks more leeway to
stray from the benchmark. They can now offer rates of up to 110
percent of the benchmark - up to 3.58 percent currently.
Banks usually raise cash ahead of monthly and quarterly
assessments of mandated loan-to-deposit ratios and other
regulatory indicators. Although detailed criteria for the checks
are not made public, dealers say quarterly and yearly reviews
are more thorough than monthly check-ups.
Repo rates rose slightly on Wednesday, with the benchmark
weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate up
14.04 basis points to 2.6932 percent by midday, and overnight
rates rising to 2.5044 percent from 2.3998 at
Tuesday's close.
China's interest-rate swaps (IRS) also rose slightly on
Wednesday, with one-year IRS rising to 2.51
percent, up 8 bps from Tuesday's close. The benchmark five-year
IRS was up to 2.80 percent by midday.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 2.6932 2.5528 +14.04
7-day SHIBOR 2.6883 2.5325 +15.58
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.3703 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Richard Pullin)