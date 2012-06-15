* C.bank reserves re-entering the banking system.
* Banks cautious about lending on quarter-end money demand
* Dealers expect key 7-day repo rates to move around 2.8 pct
By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, June 15 China's money rates inched up
on Friday as caution over regular assessments on banks during
the month-end offset increasing liquidity caused by central
bank reserves re-entering the banking system.
Banks must make regular payments or refunds to an escrow
account at the central bank on the 5th, 15th and 25th of the
month in order to meet the reserve requirement ratio (RRR), with
the amount of the payment or refund adjusted in line with their
current volume of deposits.
Local media reported this week that deposits at China's "big
four" banks declined by 272 billion yuan ($43 billion) in the
first two weeks in June.
"We got money from the central bank, but the amount is not
large," said a dealer at a state-owned bank in Shanghai. "But
June is the end of the quarter, so we still have little
intention to lend money, especially for long-term repos."
Repo rates rose slightly, with the benchmark
weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate up
2.91 basis points to 2.7338 percent by midday. Overnight rates
rose 0.93 bps to 2.5672 percent.
Several dealers said the key seven-day money rate could move
around 2.80 percent in the near term due to the cautious mood.
Interest-rate swaps (IRS) were also little changed on
Friday, with benchmark one-year IRS inching up 1
basis point to 2.51 percent near midday, from 2.50 percent at
Thursday's close. Five-year IRS were flat at around
2.80 percent.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 2.7338 2.7047 +2.91
7-day SHIBOR 2.7196 2.6950 +2.46
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.3703 yuan)
