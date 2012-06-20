* Repo rates continue climb on tighter money supply
* A reverse repo would have limited impact - traders
* 14-day repo volumes spiked Tuesday
* IRS rates flatten
By Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, June 20China money rates rose on
Wednesday for a second day as banks began preparing for the end
of the quarter.
"Markets are tighter today because the big banks aren't
supplying as much money, so rates are going up," said a trader
at a Chinese bank in Shanghai.
Commenting on market rumours which began circulating on
Tuesday that the central bank might issue reverse repos to
inject liquidity, traders said the short-term effect of such a
move on the money market would be limited as banks eye the
approaching end of the first half.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate opened at 3.2000 percent, up 22 basis points
from Tuesday's close. It then rose to a high of 4.000 percent
near midday before falling back to trade at 3.2400.
The 14-day repo rate also continued to rise,
trading at 4.2000 percent at one point. Daily volume for 14-day
contracts spiked on Tuesday, hitting its highest level since
January 2011.
Traders said they did not expect a significant cash crunch
near the end of June, but liquidity will still be relatively
tight.
Money market rates often rise near the end of a month, and
especially at the end of a quarter or half-year, as banks
scramble for cash to meet regulatory assessments such as the
loan-to-deposit ratio, as well as internal targets for interbank
or corporate deposits.
In the interest-rate swaps (IRS) market, rates flattened out
on Wednesday.
One-year IRS remained above a low point struck
on June 8, the weakest rate since October 2011. They traded at
2.61 percent at midday on Wednesday, one basis point below
Tuesday's close. Five-year IRS also sank one basis
point to 2.85 percent.
Banks had been using IRS to hedge against rising bond
rates, driving up IRS rates, a trader at an Asian bank in
Shanghai said.
By paying for the fixed leg of the swap in order to receive
the variable seven-day repo rate - which tends to move in tandem
with bond yields - banks can reduce their risk exposure, he
said.
Following the cut in banks' required reserve ratio announced
on May 12, bond yields tumbled, as the market viewed it as the
first in a series of RRR reductions and other easing measures.
No further cuts have come so far, however, and bond prices
have since corrected.
"The market was pricing in too much easing after the rate
cut," said a trader at an Asian bank in Shanghai.
Benchmark one-year Chinese government bonds
closed at an 19-month low of 2.11 percent on June 8 but had
rebounded to change hands at 2.20 percent at midday on
Wednesday.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.4500 2.9800 47.00
7-day SHIBOR 3.4163 2.9242 49.21
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
