* Benchmark money rate at highest point in nearly 4 months
* Deposit outflow from big banks crimps liquidity
* High tax payments due in June also a factor
* Traders see c.bank injecting liquidity in coming weeks
By Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, June 21 China's benchmark money rates
reached a nearly four-month high on Thursday, as a deposit
outflow from big banks caused them to scale back interbank
lending.
"Half-year-end factors are definitely part of the story, but
I think the main reason is that deposits at some of the big
banks have declined rather fiercely," said a dealer at a major
state-owned bank in Beijing.
Deposits at China's "big four" state-owned commercial banks
slumped by 460 billion yuan ($72.33 billion) in June, the 21st
Century Business Herald reported on Thursday, citing bank
sources.
The outflow has hurt the liquidity of the big banks, which
are the main lenders in the interbank market.
Money market rates often spike near the end of each month,
quarter, and half-year, as banks compete for deposits to meet
the regulatory loan-to-deposit ratio and other regulatory
assessments, as well as banks' own internal targets.
But the state-owned bank dealer pointed out that the spike
in rates this week has occurred earlier than usual.
Traditionally, such month-end factors appear only in the final
week of the month.
The benchmark seven-day weighted bond repurchase rate
jumped 93.54 basis points to 4.3899 percent near
midday, which would be its highest close since Feb 24, just
before a cut in banks' required reserve ratio (RRR) took effect.
The seven day rate has now risen 182 bps since Monday's
close at 2.5684 percent.
The 14-day rate on Thursday rose 29.99 bps to
3.6128, which would be its highest close since April 6.
Traders say the central bank is likely to take action over
the next several weeks to inject liquidity into the market,
either through a cut in banks' required reserve ratio, or
through open market operations, or both.
Already this week, The People's Bank of China (PBOC)
injected a net 55 bln yuan into the market through normal open
market operations this week, its largest net injection since
April.
If the central bank does not act, rates could remain high
through the first week of next month. Funds that have flowed out
of normal bank deposits and into higher-yielding "wealth
management products" this month will likely flow back into
deposits near the end of the month. That is because such
products are often timed to mature just before quarter end.
But the boost in reported deposits will mean banks will be
forced to set aside more cash to meet the RRR,
currently set at 20 percent. The additional outflow of cash
could keep conditions tight through July 5, when the first RRR
payments in July come due.
Another factor crimping liquidity is tax payments due in
June, said Wu Fangfang, rates analyst at Bank of China in
Shanghai.
"Usually in June, tax payments increase on a seasonal
basis," he said.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 4.3899 3.4545 93.54
7-day SHIBOR 4.3083 3.4163 89.20
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.3599 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Richard Pullin)