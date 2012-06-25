* Seven-day repo rate remains near-4 month high
* Banks pay extra reserves for rising deposits
* Institutions prepare money for coming major stock IPO
* PBOC seen injecting liquidity via open market, RRR cut
By Lu Jianxin and Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, June 25 China's benchmark money rate
dropped slightly on Monday but remained near a four-month high
hit late last week as banks were setting aside extra reserves
for rising deposits, traders said.
Institutions are also preparing money for a nearly $650
million initial public offering (IPO) of stock, which traders
said later this week could briefly freeze a few hundreds of
billion yuan of subscription funds.
Traders said they expected the temporary money market
squeeze to last well into July and that the People's Bank of
China (PBOC) was likely to inject liquidity via open market
operations and possibly a bank reserve ratio cut.
"The money market crunch is the worst since February," said
a trader at a major Chinese state-owned bank in Beijing.
"In addition to temporary factors such as reserve payments
and the IPO, less capital inflows into China this year are a
major and more permanent factor," she said.
The benchmark seven-day weighted bond repurchase rate
was trading at 4.1730 percent, down only slightly
from a four-month high of 4.3392 percent at Thursday's close.
The market was closed on Friday for a public holiday.
The 14-day rate jumped to 4.7384 percent from
Thursday's 4.0702 percent, reflecting market expectations that
liquidity conditions will remain tight well into July.
Chinese banks are required to adjust their deposit reserves
on the 5th, 15th and 25th of each month. They also need more
money to meet regulatory requirements, such as a loan-to-deposit
ratio, by the end of the half of a year.
Traders reported banks' deposits had recently rose sharply
as all banks tried hard to attract move savers to make their
half-year financial books look better. This would also add a
burden to their reserve payments on July 5, they said.
LARGE-SCALE IPO
CITIC Heavy Industries Co, China's fourth-biggest maker of
heavy machinery, is launching a 4.13 billion yuan ($648.85
million) IPO on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, which will open to
institutional and retail subscriptions this week.
If successful, it will be the second-largest A-share IPO in
Shanghai this year, behind a 5 billion yuan offering by China
Communications Construction in February.
China's IPOs typically attract huge amounts of subscription
funds because IPOs often jump on their listing debut days, with
punters speculating heavily in newcomers. As a result,
large-scale offerings frequently cause short-term volatility in
the country's money market.
The People's Bank of China reported last week that it and
Chinese financial institutions, including the central bank
itself, bought a net 23.4 billion yuan worth of foreign exchange
in May, following a net sale of 60.6 billion yuan in April.
In the first five months of 2012, monthly net forex
purchases averaged just 50.7 billion yuan, down sharply from
2011's average of 231.6 billion yuan a month and 2010's monthly
average of 272.4 billion yuan.
The PBOC's purchases of forex inflows, mainly used to help
keep the Chinese currency stable, used to be the
single biggest channel through which the central bank injected
base money into the banking system.
With such inflows slowing sharply, the PBOC must now rely on
cuts in banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR) to help keep
appropriate base money supply to support economic growth.
Traders say the central bank is likely to take action over
the next several weeks to inject liquidity into the market,
either through a cut in RRR, or through open market operations,
or both.
Already last week, the PBOC injected a net 55 bln yuan into
the market through normal open market operations, its largest
net injection since April.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 4.1730 4.3392 - 16.62
7-day SHIBOR 4.2175 4.3083 - 9.08
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.3724 Chinese yuan)
