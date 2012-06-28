* PBOC conducts surprise reverse repos to inject money * Signals that PBOC will further ease policy-traders * IRS drop between 3 and 5 basis points * 7-day repo falls back below 4 percent By Lu Jianxin and Kazunori Takada SHANGHAI, June 28 China's interest rate swaps fell across the board on Thursday after the central bank unexpectedly injected money into the market via reverse repos, sparking expectations that the government would loosen monetary policy further. The market has recently suffered a liquidity crunch as banks need more money to meet half-year regulatory requirements, such as loan-to-deposit ratios, and after a large initial public offering sucked out an estimated few hundred billion yuan from the market this week, traders said. "The PBOC is quick to move this time to help the market to weather the liquidity squeeze," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "This has sparked expectations of further monetary easing." One-year IRS dropped 4 basis points to 2.53 percent, five-year IRS fell 3 bps to 2.75 percent and 10-year IRS was down 5 bps to 2.80 percent. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 30 billion yuan ($4.7 billion) through 14-day reverse bond repurchase agreements in its regular open market operations on Thursday. The central bank typically asks primary dealers of their repo or reverse repo demand a day before it does the business, but it did not ask banks for reverse repo demand on Wednesday. For the week, the PBOC injected a net 198 billion yuan into the market, up sharply from a net injection of 55 billion yuan last week. Facing a worse-than-expected economic slowdown, the central bank has cut banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR) twice so far this year, in February and May, and reduced benchmark interest rates once in June. Now the market expects the PBOC to cut RRR again in July, and possibly also cut interest rates further in the third quarter, traders said. Buoyed by the PBOC money injection, China's seven-day weighted-average repo rate fell below the key 4- percent support on Thursday. The repo rate, the main barometer of short-term fund supply in the money market, plunged 25 basis points to 3.9665 percent by midday from 4.2545 percent at Wednesday's close. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.9665 4.2545 -28.80 7-day SHIBOR 3.9250 4.1708 -24.58 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.365 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Kim Coghill)