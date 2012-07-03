* China c.bank injects 143 bln yuan via reverse repos * Reverse repos very short duration, limited impact seen * Traders still cautious over impending RRR payment * Market doubtful of RRR cut in short-term By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, July 3 China's overnight lending rate slumped on Tuesday following a huge injection of short-term funds by the central bank, but longer durations were little changed because traders saw the move's impact as short-lived. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 105 billion yuan ($16.54 billion) via 14-day reverse bond repurchase agreements and an additional 38 billion yuan via seven-day reverse repos. "The reverse repos made monetary conditions feel not so tight for now," said a dealer at a state-owned bank in Beijing. "But we still remain cautious ahead of the RRR payment." Dealers also said they do not expect a cut in the required reserve ratio before the latest round of reverse repos. "There is little potential for the central bank to cut RRR before the reverse repos mature. But I have doubts about whether the reverse repos will improve money conditions, since they are very short-term," the state-owned bank dealer said. On July 5, banks will make regular payments to meet their RRR obligations. The payment is expected to be bigger than usual due to a surge in deposits at the end of June, dealers said. Banks make regular payments on the 5th, 15th and 25th in order to meet their RRRs, with the amount of the payment adjusted in line with the current balance of deposits. The benchmark seven-day weighted-average bond repurchase rate was little changed at 4.1707 percent at midday from Monday's close of 4.1658 percent. The overnight repo rate tumbled to 3.2546 percent from 3.6204 percent and tenors above 14-days fell 3.86 basis points. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.1707 4.1658 + 0.49 7-day SHIBOR 4.1650 4.1567 + 0.83 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3562 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Eric Meijer)