* China c.bank asks banks about demand for reverse repos
* But impact limited due to short duration
* Market still expects RRR cut in July
* Banks face regular RRR payment on July 5
By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, July 4 China's short-term lending
rates slumped on Wednesday on expectations of another short-term
liquidity injection, after the central bank asked commercial
banks about demand for reverse bond repurchase agreements.
The central bank may inject funds via reverse repos to boost
liquidity on Thursday, dealers said, after it surprised the
market by injecting 143 billion yuan ($22.51 billion) through
such operations on Tuesday.
"This time, the central bank is really generous. Rates are
falling," said a dealer at a local bank in north China.
But market players said they still harbour doubts about
whether the reverse repos can provide a sustained boost to
market liquidity, given their short duration. Tuesday's auctions
were for seven- and 14-day tenors, and Thursday will likely be
the same.
Given the strong liquidity pressure many banks are now
facing, some traders expect a cut in banks' reserve requirement
ratio (RRR) this month.
On July 5, banks will make regular payments to meet their
RRR obligations. The payment is expected to be bigger than usual
due to a surge in deposits at the end of June, dealers said.
Banks adjust their RRR payments on the 5th, 15th, and 25th of
each month in line with the current balance of deposits.
The benchmark seven-day weighted-average bond repurchase
rate slumped 31.12 percent to 3.8615 percent at
midday from Tuesday's close of 4.1727 percent.
The overnight repo rate tumbled to 2.6353
percent from 3.2513 percent and tenors of 14-days fell to 4.3860
basis points.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.8615 4.1727 -31.12
7-day SHIBOR 3.8558 4.1650 -30.92
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.3523 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)