* Benchmark 5-year IRS drop 10 bps to 2.66 pct
* May fall below 2-year low of 2.62 pct - traders
* Temporary liquidity shortage caps IRS downside
* 7-day repo slumps 54 bps but cash flow still tight
By Lu Jianxin and Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI, July 6 China's interest rate swaps
dropped around 10 basis points on Friday after the People's Bank
of China (PBOC) surprised markets with an interest rates cut,
the second easing in rates in less than a month.
The benchmark five-year IRS fell 10 basis
points to 2.66 percent from Thursday's close of 2.76 percent.
Traders said the five-year IRS looked poised to test a
two-year low of 2.62 percent which it hit on June 8 directly
after the PBOC's last rate cut.
"The 5-year IRS would have fallen below 2.62 percent this
morning if there has not been a continued money market liquidity
shortage," said a trader at an Asian bank in Shanghai.
Liquidity has largely been tight so far this year compared
with the same period last year as slowing capital inflows have
weighed on the expansion of the country's monetary base.
Facing a worse-than-expected economic slowdown, the PBOC has
cut banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) twice this year, in
February and May, and reduced benchmark interest rates in June
and July.
LIQUIDITY STILL TIGHT
One-year IRS dropped 12 bps to 2.40 percent,
also approaching a two-year low of 2.34 percent hit on June 8,
while the 10-year IRS fell 6 bps to 2.75 percent.
China's benchmark money market rate, the seven-day repo
rate, dropped 54 basis points to 3.4778 percent at midday on
Friday from 4.0175 percent at close on Thursday when banks set
aside cash to meet reserve requirements.
Still, traders said liquidity conditions remained relatively
tight, especially as a total of 313 billion yuan ($49 billion)
in PBOC reverse repos are due to mature in the next two weeks
which will drain money from the market.
"If the market squeeze continues into the next two weeks, we
expect the PBOC to follow through the rate cut with a cut in
banks' reserve requirement ratios," said a dealer at a major
Chinese state-owned bank in Beijing.
Over the past two weeks, the central bank moved to relieve
the liquidity squeeze by injecting a total of 313 billion yuan
into the market via reverse repos. All these seven-day or 14-day
reverse repos would mature in the next two weeks.
Adding to the liquidity squeeze is a slowing of capital
inflow.
The central bank and Chinese financial institutions bought a
net 23.4 billion yuan ($3.7 billion) worth of foreign exchange
in May, following a net sale of 60.6 billion yuan in April.
June's foreign exchange purchase data will be announced late
this month.
Average monthly net forex purchases in the first five months
of 2012 were just 50.7 billion yuan, down sharply from 2011's
average of 231.6 billion yuan a month and 2010's average of
272.4 billion yuan.
For about a decade, the PBOC's injection of base money into
the system via its purchase of foreign currency was the single
main source of base money supply in China's financial system.
The central bank bought massive amounts of foreign currency
flowing into the country to keep the yuan stable.
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.4778 4.0175 -53.97
7-day SHIBOR 3.4308 3.9900 -55.92
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.37 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Daniel Magnowski)