* Benchmark 5-year IRS drop 10 bps to 2.66 pct * May fall below 2-year low of 2.62 pct - traders * Temporary liquidity shortage caps IRS downside * 7-day repo slumps 54 bps but cash flow still tight By Lu Jianxin and Kazunori Takada SHANGHAI, July 6 China's interest rate swaps dropped around 10 basis points on Friday after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) surprised markets with an interest rates cut, the second easing in rates in less than a month. The benchmark five-year IRS fell 10 basis points to 2.66 percent from Thursday's close of 2.76 percent. Traders said the five-year IRS looked poised to test a two-year low of 2.62 percent which it hit on June 8 directly after the PBOC's last rate cut. "The 5-year IRS would have fallen below 2.62 percent this morning if there has not been a continued money market liquidity shortage," said a trader at an Asian bank in Shanghai. Liquidity has largely been tight so far this year compared with the same period last year as slowing capital inflows have weighed on the expansion of the country's monetary base. Facing a worse-than-expected economic slowdown, the PBOC has cut banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) twice this year, in February and May, and reduced benchmark interest rates in June and July. LIQUIDITY STILL TIGHT One-year IRS dropped 12 bps to 2.40 percent, also approaching a two-year low of 2.34 percent hit on June 8, while the 10-year IRS fell 6 bps to 2.75 percent. China's benchmark money market rate, the seven-day repo rate, dropped 54 basis points to 3.4778 percent at midday on Friday from 4.0175 percent at close on Thursday when banks set aside cash to meet reserve requirements. Still, traders said liquidity conditions remained relatively tight, especially as a total of 313 billion yuan ($49 billion) in PBOC reverse repos are due to mature in the next two weeks which will drain money from the market. "If the market squeeze continues into the next two weeks, we expect the PBOC to follow through the rate cut with a cut in banks' reserve requirement ratios," said a dealer at a major Chinese state-owned bank in Beijing. Over the past two weeks, the central bank moved to relieve the liquidity squeeze by injecting a total of 313 billion yuan into the market via reverse repos. All these seven-day or 14-day reverse repos would mature in the next two weeks. Adding to the liquidity squeeze is a slowing of capital inflow. The central bank and Chinese financial institutions bought a net 23.4 billion yuan ($3.7 billion) worth of foreign exchange in May, following a net sale of 60.6 billion yuan in April. June's foreign exchange purchase data will be announced late this month. Average monthly net forex purchases in the first five months of 2012 were just 50.7 billion yuan, down sharply from 2011's average of 231.6 billion yuan a month and 2010's average of 272.4 billion yuan. For about a decade, the PBOC's injection of base money into the system via its purchase of foreign currency was the single main source of base money supply in China's financial system. The central bank bought massive amounts of foreign currency flowing into the country to keep the yuan stable. (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.4778 4.0175 -53.97 7-day SHIBOR 3.4308 3.9900 -55.92 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.37 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Daniel Magnowski)