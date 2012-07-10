* Short-term c.bank fund injection seen as stop-gap
By Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, July 10 China's money market rates
were flat on Tuesday, as the market maintained a wait-and-see
posture as it anticipates further monetary easing soon.
Traders widely expect the People's Bank of China (PBOC) to
cut banks' required reserve ratio (RRR) this month - possibly as
early as this week.
"I personally think the probability is relatively large,"
said a trader at a city commercial bank of a RRR cut.
The central bank injected 50 billion yuan into the banking
system via seven-day reverse repos on Tuesday, making this the
third straight week in which it has used short-term measures to
prop up liquidity.
But with a net 100 billion yuan due to drain from the system
this week due to the maturing of reverse repos issued in the
past two weeks, Tuesday's action appears to be another stop-gap
measure in advance of more decisive action to come.
"For now, seven days is enough because it gets us through
the 15th," said a trader, referring to July 15, when commercial
banks' will adjust their central bank reserves in line with
their current balance of deposits to meet the RRR.
RRR payments or refunds, occur on the 5th, 15th, and 25th of
each month. If deposits increase, commercial banks must add to
their reserves at the central bank, draining liquidity from the
system.
But with the rush to boost deposits at the half-year mark
now past, traders expect that most banks will experience net
deposit outflows in the first two weeks of July. This means that
a portion of the reserves previously held at the central bank
will flow back into the banking system.
Still, traders warn that short-term reverse repos cannot be
a substitute for the more sustained impact on liquidity that
comes from an RRR cut.
In a measure of the extent to which ample liquidity is
coexisting with uncertainty over future conditions, the spread
between the overnight and seven-day tenors touched a six-month
high of 140 bps last Thursday.
At 97 bps near midday Tuesday, the spread still higher than
at any point between May 15 and July 3 and well above the 2012
average of 64 bps.
Traders say the overnight rate, which the reverse repos have
kept at a low level, could rise strongly, narrowing this spread,
if the central bank does not cut RRR or at least boost the
volume of its fund injections via reverse repos.
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.3143 3.3554 -4.11
7-day SHIBOR 2.3277 2.3437 -1.60
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)