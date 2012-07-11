* Liquidity ample as 7-day repo rate reaches 3-week low
* Traders now say RRR likely delayed until late July
* Strong trade surplus will boost market liquidity
* RRR refunds on July 15 will also add liquidity
By Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, July 11 China's benchmark interbank
lending rate hit a three-week low on Wednesday, as strong export
data and expected central bank reserve refunds due next week
raised expectations for continued loose liquidity in the coming
weeks.
Traders now say the central bank is likely to delay a cut in
required reserve ratio (RRR) for banks until late July or early
August.
"Yesterday's export data was pretty good, and now the
central bank has started up with forward repos, so it seems like
(the next RRR cut) will be delayed for a bit," said a trader at
a major state-owned bank in Beijing.
Exports grew faster than expected in June, data released
Tuesday showed, while imports were weak, leading to a trade
surplus of $31.7 billion dollars, $13 billion higher than in
May.
The higher surplus means a larger injection of base money
into the banking system as the central bank uses yuan to
purchase foreign exchange inflows from commercial banks,
boosting market liquidity and reducing the need for an RRR cut.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate fell 4.56 basis points to 3.2810 percent a t
midday, while the overnight rate was essentially
unchanged, reaching 2.3576 percent at midday.
After injecting 50 billion yuan ($7.85 billion) into the
money markets via seven-day reverse repos on Tuesday, the
central bank reversed course on Wednesday, surveying banks about
demand for standard 28-day and 91-day repos likely to be sold on
Thursday. Such repos would drain funds from the market.
Given the small volume compared to earlier reverse repo
sales, traders say Tuesday's injection was likely aimed at
individual banks in need of short-term liquidity to fill the gap
left by the maturity of reverse repos issued over the last two
weeks.
But the need is only short-term because the market expects a
boost in liquidity via refunds of central bank reserves on July
15th, the next data on which RRR assessments will occur.
Banks likely experienced deposit outflows in early July
following the rush of short-term deposits that banks typically
attract at the end of each quarter to meet regulatory checks and
prettify their quarterly financial reports.
The decline in deposits will mean a fall in the volume of
reserves they are required to hold at the central bank.
The targeted reverse repos notwithstanding, traders say
liquidity is ample for the system as a whole. They expect the
seven-day rate to fall further over the next week, though not to
approach the lows reached in May, when the seven-day rate
touched 2.17 percent.
"Expectations aren't as big as before," said the trader on
the possibility of an RRR cut this week or next.
Still, the forward repos expected to be issued on Thursday
could be aimed at smoothing out the impact of a possible RRR cut
planned for the end of July or early August, she said.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.2810 3.3266 -4.56
7-day SHIBOR 2.2663 3.3142 -4.79
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.3659 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Ed Lane)