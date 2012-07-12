* Benchmark rate falls as c.bank skips repo drain
* Traders say liquidity is ample
* Seven-day rate could hit 3 pct next week
* RRR cut could still come if macro data is weak
By Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, July 12 China's benchmark interbank
lending rate hit a new three-week low after the central bank
scrapped plans to drain money from the market via open
operations on Thursday, instead conducting a small net
injection.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Wednesday asked
commercial banks about demand for forward repurchase agreements,
signalling its intention to drain funds at an auction on
Thursday. But in the end, they opted to inject 10 billion yuan
via reverse repos.
"Conditions are very comfortable at the moment," said a
trader at an Asian bank in Shanghai.
Due to 168 billion yuan in short-term reverse repurchase
agreements issued over the last two weeks and maturing this
week, the central bank's actions will still result in a net
drain of 40 billion this week.
But the modest amount of the net drain, combined with the
decision to skip forward repos on Thursday, signalled that the
bank is committed to maintaining ample liquidity in the market,
traders said.
"It was a bit unexpected because usually when they ask about
demand, it means they're really going to do it," said a trader
at a major state-owned bank in Beijing.
Despite current loose conditions, many traders expect
another RRR cut this month or early next, especially if data
this week on GDP, money growth and loan growth is weak.
The benchmark weighted average seven-day repo rate dropped
9.40 basis points to 3.1882 at midday, its lowest level since
June 19.
Interbank rates have eased gradually since a cash crunch
hit the market at the end of June amid a rush to attract
deposits and secure liquidity in time for quarter-end regulatory
assessments and financial reports to shareholders.
Traders expect seven-day and longer rates to continue
falling, with the seven-day rate hitting bottom at around 3
percent or lower by the end of next week. But the overnight rate
- which, at 2.4009 percent, is already at a low
level - is unlikely to fall further.
Fuelling the fall in rates this week was the expectation of
a liquidity injection on July 15th, the next date on which banks
will adjust their central bank reserves in line with the
required reserve ratio (RRR).
Banks likely saw deposit outflows in early July following
the rush of short-term deposits that banks typically draw in at
the end of each quarter. That means some funds previously locked
up in the central bank will be released back into the market.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.1882 3.2822 -9.40
7-day SHIBOR 2.2663 3.3142 -4.79
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.3659 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Kim Coghill)