* 7-day repo rate rises near 40 bps to 3.0023 pct * Dealers cite lower demand in 7-day repo * Funds prefer low-cost one-day repos * Lessening expectations of near-term interest rate cut limits decline in IRS SHANGHAI, Sept 10 China's benchmark seven-day money rate slumped on Monday, with the shortest overnight repo rate rising slightly as ample liquidity in the market attracted more market players to the low-cost overnight repo. "Demand has changed," said a dealer at a state-owned bank in Beijing. "There are many people lending seven-day repos, but the demand for them is very low. Given that the one-day repo's cost is lower and liquidity is quite good, funds prefer this shorter tenor." The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate slumped 39.77 basis points to 3.0023 percent from 3.4000 percent at the close on Friday, and the shortest overnight one-day repo rate jumped to 2.3122 percent from 2.1406 percent. The 14-day repo rate fell to 3.2154 percent from 3.4896 percent. Dealers said the big move in the seven-day repo was due to a low opening bid, which was followed by subsequent bids, causing the market to open low and stay down, showing the market is comfortable at the current range. Seven-day repo rates showed an unusual spike on Wednesday, after which market rates returned to a level near the seven-day reverse repo rate. Traders said that spike could have been indirect government intervention or a distorting bid by a single large player. Dealers said they are still focused on the open market operations. If the central bank conducts a small amount of drain or injection this weak, money rates will remain stable, they said. China's central bank asked commercial banks about demand for 7-, 14- and 28-day bond reverse repurchase agreements and 28-, 91-day repos this week, traders said on Monday. In the bond market, interest rate swaps (IRS) fell slightly on Monday alongside the seven-day repo rate, but traders said the scope of decline was limited because of diminishing anticipation of an official interest rate cut. China's annualized consumer inflation ticked up to 2.0 percent in August, up from the 30-month low of 1.8 percent hit in July, official data showed on Sunday. But because China's consumer price index (CPI) rebounded in August, the central bank is less likely to cut rates, the official newspaper China Securities Journal reported on Monday. One-year IRS was at 3.04 percent, down slightly from Friday's close of 3.06 percent, while the benchmark five-year IRS dipped to 3.03 percent from 3.06 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.0023 3.4000 - 39.77 7-day SHIBOR 3.0025 3.3908 - 38.83 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3375 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Eric Meijer)