* 7-day repo rate rises near 40 bps to 3.0023 pct
* Dealers cite lower demand in 7-day repo
* Funds prefer low-cost one-day repos
* Lessening expectations of near-term interest rate cut
limits decline in IRS
SHANGHAI, Sept 10 China's benchmark seven-day
money rate slumped on Monday, with the shortest overnight repo
rate rising slightly as ample liquidity in the market attracted
more market players to the low-cost overnight repo.
"Demand has changed," said a dealer at a state-owned bank in
Beijing. "There are many people lending seven-day repos, but the
demand for them is very low. Given that the one-day repo's cost
is lower and liquidity is quite good, funds prefer this shorter
tenor."
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate slumped 39.77 basis points to 3.0023 percent
from 3.4000 percent at the close on Friday, and the shortest
overnight one-day repo rate jumped to 2.3122
percent from 2.1406 percent.
The 14-day repo rate fell to 3.2154 percent
from 3.4896 percent.
Dealers said the big move in the seven-day repo was due to a
low opening bid, which was followed by subsequent bids, causing
the market to open low and stay down, showing the market is
comfortable at the current range.
Seven-day repo rates showed an unusual spike on Wednesday,
after which market rates returned to a level near the seven-day
reverse repo rate. Traders said that spike could have been
indirect government intervention or a distorting bid by a single
large player.
Dealers said they are still focused on the open market
operations. If the central bank conducts a small amount of drain
or injection this weak, money rates will remain stable, they
said.
China's central bank asked commercial banks about demand for
7-, 14- and 28-day bond reverse repurchase agreements and 28-,
91-day repos this week, traders said on Monday.
In the bond market, interest rate swaps (IRS) fell slightly
on Monday alongside the seven-day repo rate, but traders said
the scope of decline was limited because of diminishing
anticipation of an official interest rate cut.
China's annualized consumer inflation ticked up to 2.0
percent in August, up from the 30-month low of 1.8 percent hit
in July, official data showed on Sunday.
But because China's consumer price index (CPI) rebounded in
August, the central bank is less likely to cut rates, the
official newspaper China Securities Journal reported on Monday.
One-year IRS was at 3.04 percent, down slightly
from Friday's close of 3.06 percent, while the benchmark
five-year IRS dipped to 3.03 percent from 3.06
percent.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.0023 3.4000 - 39.77
7-day SHIBOR 3.0025 3.3908 - 38.83
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.3375 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Eric
Meijer)