* 7-day repo rate almost flat at 2.9988 pct * C.bank drains 33 billion yuan via open market ops * C.bank lowers 14-day reverse repo rate to 3.45 pct By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Sept 11 China's money rates were little changed on Tuesday even as the People's Bank of China drained funds. China's central bank said it will be injecting 77 billion yuan ($12.15 billion) into the money markets through seven- and 14-day bond reverse repurchase agreements on Tuesday. But given a total of 110 billion yuan maturing in reverse repos, there will be a net drain of 33 billion yuan. The central bank set the seven-day reverse repo rate unchanged at 3.35 percent, while the 14-day rate was lowered to 3.45 percent from 3.5 percent on Monday. "The money supply is sufficient and so demand for seven-day repos is not very good," a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai said. "Capital prefers the lower-cost one-day repo rate, so the seven-day repo rate has only moved slightly." The central bank's seven-day reverse repo rate has influence over the secondary market's trading direction, traders said. "The money would have fallen below the 3 percent level a long time ago without the central bank's support for the seven-day reverse repo rate," said a dealer at a securities house in Beijing. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate fell 0.29 basis points to 2.9988 percent from 3.0017 percent at the close on Monday, but the shortest overnight one-day repo rate rose to 2.5110 percent from 2.3125 percent. The 14-day repo rate fell slightly to 3.1894 percent from 3.1923 percent, Dealers said they expected the cross-month 14-day repo rate to rise in coming days due to quarter-end factors and money demand ahead of the week-long National Day holiday period. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.9988 3.0017 - 0.29 7-day SHIBOR 2.9973 3.0025 - 0.52 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.34 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Richard Borsuk)