* 7-day repo rate almost flat at 2.9988 pct
* C.bank drains 33 billion yuan via open market ops
* C.bank lowers 14-day reverse repo rate to 3.45 pct
By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Sept 11 China's money rates were
little changed on Tuesday even as the People's Bank of China
drained funds.
China's central bank said it will be injecting 77 billion
yuan ($12.15 billion) into the money markets through seven- and
14-day bond reverse repurchase agreements on Tuesday. But given
a total of 110 billion yuan maturing in reverse repos, there
will be a net drain of 33 billion yuan.
The central bank set the seven-day reverse repo rate
unchanged at 3.35 percent, while the 14-day rate was lowered to
3.45 percent from 3.5 percent on Monday.
"The money supply is sufficient and so demand for seven-day
repos is not very good," a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank
in Shanghai said. "Capital prefers the lower-cost one-day repo
rate, so the seven-day repo rate has only moved slightly."
The central bank's seven-day reverse repo rate has influence
over the secondary market's trading direction, traders said.
"The money would have fallen below the 3 percent level a
long time ago without the central bank's support for the
seven-day reverse repo rate," said a dealer at a securities
house in Beijing.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate fell 0.29 basis points to 2.9988 percent from
3.0017 percent at the close on Monday, but the shortest
overnight one-day repo rate rose to 2.5110 percent
from 2.3125 percent.
The 14-day repo rate fell slightly to 3.1894
percent from 3.1923 percent,
Dealers said they expected the cross-month 14-day repo rate
to rise in coming days due to quarter-end factors and money
demand ahead of the week-long National Day holiday period.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 2.9988 3.0017 - 0.29
7-day SHIBOR 2.9973 3.0025 - 0.52
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.34 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)