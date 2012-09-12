* Key 7-day repo rate jumps over 40 bps to 3.4310 pct * Closing on the level of c.bank's officially set 7-day reverse repo rate * Dealers expect no sharp fall in 7-day repo rates By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Sept 12 China's benchmark seven-day money rate jumped over 40 basis points on Wednesday, rebounding to around 3.4 percent, close to the level of the central bank's seven-day reverse repo rate, increasingly regarded by traders as an unofficial benchmark. Dealers said the seven-day repo rate has little potential to fall sharply in coming days, as banks need to prepare money for regular payment of reserve requirement ratio in mid-September. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate rose 43.45 basis points to 3.4310 percent from 2.9965 percent at the close on Tuesday. "That is the normal and reasonable range for the seven-day repo rate; around the central bank's reverse repo," said a dealer at a city commercial bank in Shanghai. Dealers said market participants are easily able to set unusual prices for seven-day reverse repos at the beginning of trade as this tenor is in weak demand at present, dealers said. "When demand is weak, the first trading price of the day can easily becomes the standard," the city commercial bank dealer said, adding that the seven-day repo rate also now serves as the de-facto rate for repos with a tenor between two and six days. The 14-day repo rate advanced to 3.3850 percent from 3.1933 percent, and the shortest overnight one-day repo rate fell to 2.6136 percent from 2.5114 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.4310 2.9965 + 43.45 7-day SHIBOR 3.4346 2.9973 + 43.73 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)