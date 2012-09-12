* Key 7-day repo rate jumps over 40 bps to 3.4310 pct
* Closing on the level of c.bank's officially set 7-day
reverse repo rate
* Dealers expect no sharp fall in 7-day repo rates
By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Sept 12 China's benchmark seven-day
money rate jumped over 40 basis points on Wednesday, rebounding
to around 3.4 percent, close to the level of the central bank's
seven-day reverse repo rate, increasingly regarded by traders as
an unofficial benchmark.
Dealers said the seven-day repo rate has little potential to
fall sharply in coming days, as banks need to prepare money for
regular payment of reserve requirement ratio in mid-September.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate rose 43.45 basis points to 3.4310 percent
from 2.9965 percent at the close on Tuesday.
"That is the normal and reasonable range for the seven-day
repo rate; around the central bank's reverse repo," said a
dealer at a city commercial bank in Shanghai.
Dealers said market participants are easily able to set
unusual prices for seven-day reverse repos at the beginning of
trade as this tenor is in weak demand at present, dealers said.
"When demand is weak, the first trading price of the day can
easily becomes the standard," the city commercial bank dealer
said, adding that the seven-day repo rate also now serves as the
de-facto rate for repos with a tenor between two and six days.
The 14-day repo rate advanced to 3.3850
percent from 3.1933 percent, and the shortest overnight one-day
repo rate fell to 2.6136 percent from 2.5114
percent.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.4310 2.9965 + 43.45
7-day SHIBOR 3.4346 2.9973 + 43.73
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
(Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)