* Key 5-year IRS jump 14 bps to intraday high of 3.32
percent
* U.S. announced aggressive QE3, boosting worries over
inflation in China
* No expectation of monetary policy changes - traders
By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Sept 14 China's interest rate swaps
rose sharply on Friday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced
an aggressive new stimulus plan to drive job creation, provoking
concerns that the move might aggravate domestic inflation.
The Fed announced on Thursday it would pump $40 billion per
month into the U.S. economy until it sees a sustained upturn in
employment.
"Because of QE3, the pressure of China's inflation will
increase, so long-term rates rose more sharply as they are more
sensitive to inflation," said a dealer at an Asian bank in
Shanghai.
However, the third round of quantitative easing in the U.S.
is unlikely to impact domestic monetary policies, said E
Yongjian, a researcher at the Bank of Communications.
"Inflation is the key concern for China. This is why the
government is continuing to use the bond repurchase contracts to
control liquidity, instead of cutting the reserve requirement
ratio," he said.
He added that QE3 is expected to put upward pressure on
global commodity prices, which would increase inflationary
pressure in China. Commodity futures prices in Shanghai spiked
in morning trade following the Fed's announcement.
The benchmark five-year IRS jumped to its
intraday high of 3.32 percent, up 14 basis points from 3.18
percent at the close on Thursday. It was trading around 3.26
percent around midday.
One-year IRS was at 3.13 percent, up from
Thursday's close of 3.09 percent, while 10-year IRS
rose to 3.40 percent from 3.23 percent on
Thursday.
In the money market, money rates fell slightly, which
dealers attributed to ample liquidity.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate fell 7.18 basis points to 3.3642 percent from
3.4360 percent at the close on Thursday.
The 14-day repo rate fell to 3.2892 percent
from 3.4360 percent, and the shortest overnight one-day repo
rate fell to 2.6808 percent from 2.6878 percent.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.3642 3.4360 - 7.18
7-day SHIBOR 3.6533 3.4350 - 7.17
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)