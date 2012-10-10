* Short rates drop on delayed impact of reverse repos
By Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, Oct 10 China's key money rate
plummeted on Wednesday as the cash from Tuesday's central bank
fund injection hit the market and traders reported anaemic
demand for liquidity.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate tumbled 60 basis points to 3.1611 percent
near midday, erasing most of its rise over the last two days.
"Demand was pretty heavy yesterday, so the rate couldn't
fall that much, but today no one is borrowing," said a trader at
a joint-stock bank in Beijing.
The overnight rate also slid steeply, shedding 70.88 bps and
dropping below the psychologically important 3.0 percent mark to
2.6583 percent near midday.
The People's Bank of China injected 265 billion yuan ($42.2
billion) into the interbank market via reverse repos on Tuesday,
its second-largest one-day injection ever. The overnight rate
responded quickly, but the benchmark seven-day rate fell only
slightly on Monday.
That left some analysts wondering if the PBOC's continued
reliance on reverse repos - rather than a cut in banks' required
reserve ratio (RRR) - to manage liquidity was losing its
effectiveness.
But similar delayed responses have occurred frequently in
recent weeks. Rates fell only slightly after huge fund
injections via reverse repos on September 25 and 27. Rates fell
substantially only on the days following the injections.
"Yesterday morning the market opened high, and transactions
were very brisk, so the market basically followed that trend.
But rates actually started to fall in the afternoon," said a
trader at a city commercial bank in east China.
Following Tuesday's fall, the seven-day repo rate is now
below the 3.35 percent yield on the central bank's seven-day
reverse repos.
Previously, traders had said that the central bank's reverse
repo yield - which represents the rate at which commercial banks
borrow from the central bank - effectively placed a floor under
the rate at which commercial banks will lend to each other.
However, traders now say that if liquidity from other
sources is ample, while demand for loans is weak, the market
rate can fall below the reverse repo rate.
The one-month repo rate, at 3.7965 percent ,
remains above the one-month reverse repo yield of
3.60 percent. That suggests that banks remain relatively
cautious about lending at longer tenors due to uncertainty about
liquidity conditions in the coming weeks.
Indeed, traders say that after Tuesday's drops, the
overnight and seven-day rates have little room to fall further.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.1611 3.7611 -60.00
7-day SHIBOR 3.1600 3.7508 -59.08
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.2872 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 6.2878 Chinese yuan)
