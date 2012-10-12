* China money rates flat, liquidity remains ample
* Large c.bank fund injections over last two weeks
* Stronger yuan could boost liquidity via bank FX purchases
* But maturing reverse repos, tax payments will drain funds
SHANGHAI, Oct 12 China's money market rates were
little changed on Friday, as conditions remained loose following
a large injection of funds by the central bank this week.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate has fallen sharply this week, reaching 3.1850
percent near midday on Friday compared with Monday's closing at
3.8268 percent. The overnight rate was little
changed at 2.4235 percent.
The seven-day rate followed a similar pattern on the last
trading week before the week-long October holiday, peaking at
4.6976 percent on Sept. 25 before tumbling to 3.0355 percent on
the last day before the holiday.
In both cases, the tumble in rates followed large cash
injections by the central bank in open market operations. The
People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected a net 164 billion yuan
($26.13 billion) through reverse repos this week.
That amount was down from the record 365 billion yuan net
injection during the pre-holiday week, but still massive
compared with the average 37 billion yuan average weekly net
injection during 2012.
Future money market rates will largely depend on whether
these fund injections continue. Reverse repos totaling 704
billion yuan will mature over the next two weeks, draining
funds. In addition, corporate tax payments will draw cash from
the commercial banking system in this period.
Still, most traders believe the PBOC is committed to
maintaining market liquidity and will continue injecting funds.
Traders also point out that the recent strength of the
Chinese currency should also aid money market liquidity.
The yuan reached hit an all-time high on Friday, which
traders say suggests there have been heavy capital inflows,
partly due to the wave of global liquidity unleashed by the
Federal Reserve's launch of QE3.
"Now the yuan is rising, and it feels like money creation
via banks' FX purchase could rebound," said a trader at an Asian
bank in Shanghai.
The main source of base money creation for the Chinese
economy over the past decade has been corporate clients selling
forex to commercial banks, who mostly sold it onto the central
bank. The central bank's yuan sales to commercial banks expanded
the base money supply.
As the yuan weakened against the dollar earlier this year,
however, corporates began holding onto their dollars, rather
than selling them, which slowed the creation of liquidity.
But with the yuan now strengthening, traders say FX
purchases have likely increased in recent weeks.
The central bank could release data on FX purchases later on
Friday or this weekend, but the release could also be delayed
until the end of October.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.1873 3.1855 + 0.18
7-day SHIBOR 3.1725 3.1608 + 1.17
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.2770 Chinese yuan)
