* Benchmark 7-day repo rate plummets to 5-week low
* Required reserve refunds boost liquidity
* Resilient exports, rally in yuan also help ease conditions
* Less pressure on c.bank to continue fund injections
SHANGHAI, Oct 15 China's key money rate tumbled
to a five-week low on Monday, as reserve deposit refunds from
the central bank boosted the supply of funds in the interbank
market.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate slumped 37.28 basis points to 2.8111 percent,
its lowest level since Sept. 4 and below the key 3 percent
psychological level that market watchers say signals loose
conditions.
Traders said refunds from bank reserve requirement ratio
(RRR) adjustments were a key source of liquidity to the market
on Monday.
Banks adjust the amount of their reserve deposits at the
central bank on the 5th, 15th and 25th of each month in line
with the latest changes to their deposit totals in order to
maintain compliance with the required reserve ratio (RRR),
currently at 20 percent for big banks.
Banks likely experienced deposit outflows in early October,
following the rush of short-term deposits that they typically
attract at the end of each quarter to meet regulatory checks and
polish their quarterly financial reports.
The temporary surge in deposits in late September forced
banks to add to their reserve deposits on the 5th. But traders
say many of these short-term deposits have now flowed back into
wealth management products and other investments that are not
subject to the RRR.
The decline in deposit totals since the 5th mean that many
banks can now reduce their reserve deposits, dealers say.
"Generally, most banks could receive the refunds after
quarter-end. That's why the rate fell sharply," said a dealer at
a Chinese commercial bank in Shenzhen.
The 14-day repo rate fell to 3.2615 percent
from 3.6053 percent, while the overnight rate fell
to 2.0653 percent from 2.4089 percent.
REDUCED PRESSURE
The injection of liquidity from RRR refunds may reduce
pressure on the central bank to continue the large net liquidity
injections via reverse repos that it has conducted for the last
three weeks.
In addition, a higher than expected trade surplus in
September also boosted liquidity injections via central bank
purchases of foreign exchange from commercial banks. Data
released on Saturday showed Chinese exports growing at nearly
twice the rate expected in September.
The main source of base money creation for the Chinese
economy over the past decade has been corporate exporters
selling forex receipts to commercial banks, who mostly sold it
onto the central bank. The central bank's yuan sales to
commercial banks expand the base money supply.
The yuan hit a third consecutive record high
against the dollar in intraday trade on Monday. A strong yuan
should increase the incentive for firms to sell dollars for yuan
in coming weeks, further boosting liquidity, Chinese
macro-economic consultancy CEBM wrote in a note to clients on
Monday.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 2.8111 3.1839 - 37.28
7-day SHIBOR 2.7742 3.1725 - 39.83
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.2667 Chinese yuan)
