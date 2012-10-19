* PBOC pre-holiday injections believed a main source
* Speculation of capital inflows and PBOC FX intervention
* Benchmark seven-day repo rate hits six-week low
* Room for further fall in money rates seen limited
By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Oct 19 China's money rates fell to a
six-week low on Friday because of the lingering effect of huge
cash injections by the central bank in late September, traders
said.
The People's Bank of China drained 221 billion yuan ($35.36
billion) from money markets this week, but there was still
enough liquidity in the system, traders said.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate edged down 1 basis point to a six-week low of
2.6813 percent by midday, down from Thursday's close of 2.6906
percent. The rate has stayed below the 3 percent line that
market watchers say signals loose conditions all week.
Some traders speculated that capital inflows into China may
have picked up after the U.S. Federal Reserve launched a third
around of quantitative easing (QE3) in the middle of September,
helping improve overall global liquidity conditions and putting
upward pressure on the value of the yuan.
The yuan has hit repeated record highs versus the
dollar in October, sparking speculation that the PBOC is buying
more dollars in the domestic foreign exchange market, which
would also inject net yuan liquidity into the system.
Other said that deposits at banks may have jumped.
"The influx of interbank liquidity is no coincidence in our
opinion, and was most likely driven by further increase in
banking deposits and an FX intervention by the PBOC," said
Wee-Khoon Chong, a fixed income strategist at Societe Generale
in Hong Kong.
"Our view is that liquidity conditions will remains ample
for now."
The 14-day repo rate edged down to 3.3941
percent from 3.4013 percent, but the one-day rate
inched up to 2.2022 percent from 2.1999 percent.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 2.6813 2.6906 - 0.93
7-day SHIBOR 2.6868 2.6800 + 0.68
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.2503 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)