* 7-day repo rate jumps 50 bps to 3.6595 pct
* Driven by company tax payments
* C.bank drains 70 bln yuan from market
By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Oct 25 China's money rates jumped
again on Thursday, with the benchmark seven-day repo rate rising
50 basis points as company tax payments put pressure on the
money supply, dealers said.
Market participants also pointed to a net drain in open
market operations as a further reason for tightening conditions
in the market.
The PBOC conducted a net drain of 70 billion yuan ($11.20
billion) from the banking system via open market operations this
week, according to Reuters' calculations.
"Today's money is tight because of the tax payments," said a
dealer at a state-owned bank in Shanghai. "Also, the central
bank has drained funds from market again this week."
She said that liquidity pressure in the market could ease
off next week as banks increased their demand for reverse repos.
"This Tuesday, most of us did not expect that money would
be so tight, so the demand for reverse repos was low, which also
led to a net drain for this week," said the state-owned bank
dealer.
"So, now that the market can fully see the liquidity
situation, demand next week should be high and money supply
should be eased."
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate jumped 49.18 basis points to 3.6595 percent
from 3.1677 percent at the close on Wednesday. It's the first
day in two weeks where the seven-day repo rate is higher than
the central bank's rate 3.35 percent for the same tenor.
The 14-day repo rate rose to 3.6721 percent
from 3.5329 percent.
The overnight one-day repo rate fell to 2.7324
percent from 2.8153 percent.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.6595 3.1677 +49.18
7-day SHIBOR 3.6175 3.1467 +47.08
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.25 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Eric Meijer)