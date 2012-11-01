* Seven-day repo rate rises but 14-day rate tumbles * Huge PBOC cash injection boosts liquidity * Liquidity conditions expected to improve further next week * Loose money expected for most of November, December By Lu Jianxin and Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, Nov 1 China's short-term lending rates were mixed on Thursday, with the weekly repo rate rising but the bi-weekly rate slumping, indicating that the market expects liquidity conditions will improve in about a week's time despite a temporary shortfall. The weighted average 14-day bond repurchase rate tumbled 70.65 basis points to 3.4741 percent by midday from 4.1806 percent at the close of Wednesday. But the seven-day bond repurchase rate rose 20.04 bps to 3.4292 percent from 3.2288 percent, while the overnight rate edged higher to 3.0547 percent from 2.9535 percent. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted its largest-ever net fund injection this week, signaling an intention to keep money market conditions relatively loose to support lending to the real economy. The PBOC injected 173 billion yuan ($27.74 billion) into the money markets through reverse bond repurchase agreements on Thursday, traders said, meaning it will inject a net 379 billion yuan into the market this week. The seven-day rate may come down beginning on Thursday afternoon and into Friday. In recent weeks the seven-day rate has tended not to respond immediately to the PBOC's open market operations, with rates falling sharply only on the day following the reverse repo auction. Liquidity conditions are expected to ease further by the middle of next week when banks finish paying additional required reserves based on their end-November deposits early in the week, with Thursday's rise in the seven-day repo rate reflecting cash calls until that time, traders said. Money rates have staged a roller-coaster performance since the start of October, with the seven-day repo rate falling to as low as 2.67 percent until cash calls from corporate third-quarter tax payments in October set in late last week, pushing the benchmark to as high as 4.31 percent by Monday. "There are actually no signs of a liquidity crunch in the market," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "This is mainly because the central bank injected huge amounts of money into the market this week. The injection will cause a huge drain next week, but the market expects the central bank to continue to use reverse repos to boost supply." Thursday's injection means that a net 523 billion yuan will automatically be drained from the money market next week, as reverse repos mature. But traders widely expect the PBOC will roll over most of the maturing reverse repos with new ones. Liquidity is expected to remain loose for most of November and December, partly because the Ministry of Finance usually injects 1 to 2 trillion yuan into the banking system over these two months to refund a portion of corporate income taxes pre-paid earlier in the year. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.4292 3.2288 + 20.04 7-day SHIBOR 3.4223 3.2183 + 20.40 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.24 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)