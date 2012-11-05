* 7-day repo rate fell 4 bps to 3.3320 pct
* Banks meet regular RRR escrow payment, money still ample
* Market players pay more attention to reverse repos
SHANGHAI, Nov 5 China's money rates were little
changed on Monday as banks sent off mandated payments to meet
reserve ratios, but market players said the payments did not
impact short-term liquidity in the system.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate fell 4.14 basis points to 3.3320 percent from
3.3734 percent at the close on Friday.
The 14-day repo rate rose to 3.3964 percent
from 3.3775 percent, and the shortest overnight one-day repo
rate inched up to 2.7025 percent from 2.6609
percent.
"The money situation is still good and the impact of the
reserve requirement ratio payments is not large," said a dealer
at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "We are paying more
attention on the amounts of central bank's reverse repos."
This week, maturing bills, repos, and reverse repos will
drain a net 523 billion yuan from the banking system, which will
be offset by any injections conducted by the central bank this
week.
Last week, the People's Bank of China conducted a net
injection of 379 billion yuan ($60.74 billion) into the banking
system, the biggest injection since Reuters' records began.
Traders said rates may fall further by the middle of next
week, when banks complete their reserve payments.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.3320 3.3734 -4.14
7-day SHIBOR 3.3308 3.4267 -9.59
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.25 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim
Coghill)